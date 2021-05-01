Biden alters course with North Korea

The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden plans to veer from the approaches of his two most recent predecessors as he tries to stop North Korea's nuclear program, rejecting both Donald Trump's deeply personal effort to win over Kim Jong Un and Barack Obama's more hands-off approach.

Press secretary Jen Psaki announced administration officials had completed a review of U.S. policy toward North Korea, seen as one of the greatest and most vexing national security threats facing the United States and its allies. Psaki did not detail findings of the review, but suggested the administration would seek a middle ground between Trump's "grand bargain" and Obama's "strategic patience" approaches.

"Our goal remains the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula with a clear understanding that the efforts of the past four administrations have not achieved this objective," Psaki told reporters on Air Force One as Biden traveled to Philadelphia.

Psaki said officials consulted outside experts, allies and predecessors from several previous administrations -- including Trump administration officials.

Biden, like his old boss Obama, has confirmed that he sees North Korea as perhaps the most delicate foreign-policy quandary for the United States and its allies. But Psaki's comments suggest distancing from Obama's dual-track policy that kept engagement open for its good behavior while seeking to impose sanctions for its bad behavior.

The Biden administration also appeared to signal it is trying to set the stage for incremental progress, in which denuclearization steps by the North would be met with corresponding actions, including sanctions relief, from the U.S.

There was no mention of U.S. security guarantees for North Korea or a formal end to the Korean War, both of which had been demanded by the North and considered by the Trump team as part of a package.

The Biden administration is expected to focus less on developing rapport with Kim and more on consulting with Japan and South Korea, which had looked askance at Trump's attempts to cultivate Kim as a friend or elevate him to the level of an international statesman.

Biden administration officials have been consulting with Trump officials who took part in the Singapore talks between Kim and Trump in 2018 as well as a second meeting in 2019.

The last face-to-face talks between senior officials from the two countries were held in Sweden in October 2019, and efforts by the Biden administration to resume a dialogue have been rebuffed.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Lee of The Associated Press.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a closing speech at the Sixth Conference of Cell Secretaries of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)