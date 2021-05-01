Colleges set to hold graduation events

Several schools will hold commencement over the weekend.

The University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service's 15th commencement is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday in the Wally Allen Ballroom at the Statehouse Convention Center in downtown Little Rock.

Commencement was originally scheduled as an outdoor event at the Clinton Presidential Center grounds. Organizers moved the event to the convention center because the weather service forecasts possible thunderstorms.

For James L. "Skip" Rutherford III, it's his final graduation as the dean and his first as a Clinton School commencement speaker. Rutherford retires on June 30.

The event will be streamed live online at https://bit.ly/2QJwq6l.

The school is collecting gift cards and checks for The Little Rock Stewpot for "Giving at Graduation," an annual tradition as part of the school commencement ceremony.

The Stewpot at First Presbyterian Church feeds whoever walks through its doors since its founding in 1972. In addition to providing meals, the organization also helps deliver clothing and medical services to those in need.

Tax deductible checks can be made payable to The Little Rock Stewpot and mailed to the Clinton School of Public Service, Attn: Annette Gary, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, AR 72201.

Today, two higher-education institutions will hold commencement.

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith holds ceremonies for 2020 graduates at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. today and 2021 graduates May 7–9.

Today's speakers include Ron Orick, who will address 2020 graduates at the 10 a.m. event, with Rick Goins speaking at 2 p.m. Orick is the university's executive director of the Career Services Office and the Doug and Kathy Babb Center for Student Professional Development. Goins is director of Alumni Affairs.

The event will be streamed live online at https://bit.ly/3e7uA8j.

Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge holds commencement at 10 a.m. today at the Southerland-Mabee Center.

The commencement will be streamed live at WilliamsBU.edu and on the Williams Baptist University YouTube channel.

President Stan Norman will deliver the commencement address.