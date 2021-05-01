Marriage Licenses

David Morgan, 42, and Erin O'Leary, 38, both of Little Rock.

Joseph Agee, 29, and Kanetra Burris, 30, both of North Little Rock.

Christian Lovett, 29, Dylan Bransletter, 30, both of Little Rock.

Octaviano Sabino, 38, and Zoila Flores, 39, both of Jacksonville.

Stephen Wait, 29, and Brooke Million, 27, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-1278 Shenetta Jimmerson v. Mark Jimmerson.

21-1279 Shirley Green v. Willie Green.

21-1280 Christopher Kelley v. Danielle Kelley.

21-1283 James Boggs v. Dawn Williams.

21-1284 Markita Paskel v. Rodney Simmons.

21-1288 Trevor Williams v. Danielle Williams.

21-1289 Dragana Miteva v. Lance Strawser.

GRANTED

19-197 Ana Grynwald v. J. Kirk Grynwald, Jr.

20-61 LaTisha White v. Ray White, Jr.

20-793 Dishon Gilmore v. LaShanda Perry.

20-1253 Lakebra Wilkins v. Eric Terrell.

20-3220 Patrick Lee v. Lisa Lee.

20-3478 Michelle Cooper v. Reginald Cooper.

20-3937 Ricardo Torrez-Macias v. Katina Torrez-Macias.

21-388 Jessica Holden v. Sammy Holden.

21-570 Grace Price v. Charles Price.

21-611 Justin Dorrough v. Amanda Dorrough.