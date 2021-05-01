Funding end halts projects at border

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration said Friday that it has canceled border wall projects paid for with funds diverted from Department of Defense accounts, a widely expected move that follows the decision to suspend construction activity on former President Donald Trump's signature project.

Trump diverted about $10 billion from military construction accounts and counternarcotics programs to pay for hundreds of miles of steel barriers along the Mexico border, an effort that President Joe Biden has denounced as wasteful and ineffective.

"The Department of Defense is proceeding with canceling all border barrier construction projects paid for with funds originally intended for other military missions and functions such as schools for military children, overseas military construction projects in partner nations, and the National Guard and Reserve equipment account," said Jamal Brown, deputy Pentagon spokesman, in a statement.

The Defense Department said that it would use unobligated money for its initial purpose, and it is reviewing which of the billions of dollars in delayed projects would get priority.

Trump built 450 miles of new barriers, much of that across the deserts and mountains of southern Arizona along national forestland, wildlife preserves and other federal property. It built far less in the Rio Grande Valley of south Texas, the busiest area for border crossings and the epicenter of a major migrant influx.

The announcement from the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security did not indicate how much money the cancellation will save, nor whether leftover money would be used to pay demobilization costs to contractors whose bulldozers and excavators were brought to a halt Jan. 20.

An estimate prepared by the Army Corps of Engineers last fall determined there would be about $3.3 billion in leftover funds if Biden chose not to proceed with Trump's plans for about 285 additional miles of barriers. The government would save about $2.6 billion after paying demobilization costs to contractors, the estimate found.

It's also unclear the fate of unfinished border wall segments funded with about $5 billion in congressional appropriations to the Homeland Security Department during Trump's term. GOP critics of Biden's decision insist he is obligated to spend the funds on barrier construction, but Democrats want the department's leftover construction funds to be used on border improvement and security projects.

FLOODING, EROSION

In a separate statement, the administration said it will begin working to address the risks of flooding and soil erosion from unfinished sections of the wall.

Construction "blew large holes" into the flood barrier system of low-lying regions in the Rio Grande Valley, the Homeland Security Department said. It said it will "quickly repair" the flood barrier system without extending the wall.

With the hurricane season starting in June, officials in Hidalgo County, Texas, have expressed alarm about flooding risks from breaches in the levee system.

The department said it would also fix "improper compaction of soil and construction materials" along parts of a 14-mile barrier in San Diego and soon unveil plans to address additional "damage" from border-wall construction. The San Diego wall is largely in unpopulated stretches in areas restricted to Border Patrol agents.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez recently told Border Report that there were at least four breaches in the levee system protecting the county's low-lying region during a major storm.

The dirt levee was built under 2006 legislation to protect the delta region but was also a staging ground for Trump's wall. Cortez said the areas were left vulnerable when Biden halted the work.

Information for this article was contributed by Nick Miroff of The Washington Post and Elliot Spagat of The Associated Press.