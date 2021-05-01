Gentry School Board rehires teachers for coming school year

GENTRY — The School Board approved contract renewal for just under 120 teachers for the 2021-2022 school year at its April 19 meeting at Gentry High School.

The board also approved resignations or retirements of Tammy Weeks, intermediate teacher, and Phyllis Berry, Pioneer Virtual Learning Academy assistant principal.

Involuntary transfers approved included Rebecca Summers, English to speakers of other languages at the middle and high schools to ESOL primary and intermediate schools; Alexander Reyes, half-time art and half-time ESOL to ESOL at the middle and high schools.

Tonya Sweeten was hired as a middle school business teacher and Teresa Flesner as a library media specialist at the primary school.

Stipend and days resignations include Kari Cantrell from Family and Community Engagement at the high school. She is also moving from Multi-Classroom Leader 1 to MCL 3, and Allison Blanchard is moving from MCL 1 to MCL 2.

Coaching assignments for the next school year were approved by the board.

A request from the Class of 2022 to hold next year’s prom off-campus at the Cypress Barn in Siloam Springs was unanimously approved by the board. The Cypress Barn has been the location of recent proms.

A memorandum of understanding was approved allowing the School District to take part in the Computer Science Network for Success.

A summer school program was approved for the high school to allow students who are deficient in credits to complete additional core classes over the summer to get back on track for graduation. Plans are to have the classes from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. in two two-week sessions during July.

Required school improvement plans for each school were approved by the board and will be posted by May 1.

The board was asked to consider approving black and grey athletic uniforms with lettering in maroon to replace white uniforms. The board asked to see samples before taking action on the request.

A request was again brought to consider a program for seventh-grade volleyball. Superintendent Terrie Metz said the lack of available practice space and coaches was an issue but that she was working on some ideas and would report back to the board at its May meeting.

In closing, board members expressed their appreciation to teachers and staff for all their work during a difficult and challenging year.

It was announced Gentry High School commencement is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 14 in Pioneer Stadium. Eighth-grade promotion will also be held in Pioneer Stadium at 10 a.m. on May 21.

Randy Moll may be reached by email at rmoll@nwadg.com .