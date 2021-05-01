Gravette council rezones land, sets speed limit

GRAVETTE — A short public hearing was held before the City Council meeting April 22. The hearing was held to consider condemnation of properties at 17031 Arkansas 72 and 13587 Arkansas 279 in Hiwasse. No one was present to comment on either property.

Five ordinances were passed at the meeting. The first rezoned 20.78 acres off Forest Hills Boulevard, owned by Thomas William Fredericks, from A-1, agricultural, to R-3, multifamily district. The property site is on the boundary line between Gravette and Bella Vista. Newell Development proposes to build a single-level multifamily housing project there.

A second ordinance passed sets a speed limit of 30 mph on all city streets and alleys unless otherwise posted. A speed limit of 25 mph was set in school zones when children are present.

Council members also passed an ordinance annexing land owned by Spavinaw Investments just south of the concrete plant into the city. The land was surrounded by city property.

Two ordinances passed were related to a large-scale development proposed by PB General Holdings. The first adjusted the lot lines on two parcels of land owned by Todd J. Mains on Arkansas 72 in Hiwasse. The second rezoned a 2.482-acre parcel of land on Arkansas 72 belonging to Todd J. Mains from A-1, agricultural, to C-2, highway commercial. The site is proposed as the location of a Dollar General store.

Council members voted to accept the low bid submitted by Republic for the city’s trash removal contract. The vote authorized Mayor Kurt Maddox and city attorney David Bailey to negotiate some minor issues in the contract. No curbside recycling is included in the contract but Republic agreed to consider providing the service in the future if the city so desires.

The council voted to approve $33,500 as the final purchase price for property across Arkansas 72 from Loyle Lane in Hiwasse. The city has already paid $15,000, leaving a balance remaining of $18,500.

Council members voted against a request from the Arkansas State Highway Commission to designate Arkansas 549 as a state scenic byway. The city is the principal owner of the highway frontage, with over 6 miles in the city, and the city already has an ordinance prohibiting billboards. It was felt the scenic byway designation would cause the city to give up too much control.

Council members voted to waive competitive bidding and accept Heartland Park and Recreation’s bid for restrooms, lighting upgrades and concrete walkway upgrades at Kindley Park as long as the project cost does not exceed $110,000. The work will include the installation of some playground equipment not in the original bid.

A resolution was passed approving adjustments for the 2021 budget.

Financial director Carl Rabey submitted the March financial report and said there was no change since the April 8 Committee of the Whole meeting. He reported an expenditure of $93,000 for the semiannual payment of principal and interest on the bond. There is a balance of about $10,000 in the parks bond fund and a balance of $213,000 in the sidewalk bond fund.

