Gravette Day set for Aug. 14 with ‘A New Day’ theme

GRAVETTE — “A New Day” has been selected by the Gravette Day Committee as the theme for the 128th annual Gravette Day to be held Aug. 14 at Kindley Park.

The event will begin with the Gravette Day 5K at 8 a.m. Proceeds from the event will support the Fire Department, which serves a 57-square-mile fire district.

The registration fee for participants age 19 and older is $25, and the fee for youth ages 18 and under is $10. Anyone who wishes to support the racers and the Fire Department without entering a race may register as a Sideline Supporter for $20.

The Gravette Day parade will begin at noon with the route beginning at Charlotte Street S.E., traveling north on Arkansas 59 to Main Street, then east to Sixth Avenue S.E. before returning to its starting point.

Trophies will be awarded for best use of theme, most festive and overall best entry. The grand marshal will be announced at a later date.

Activities throughout the day will include a car show, kids zone, live music and the Dutch oven cookoff at the Gravette Historical Museum. Vendors offering food and beverages and merchandise vendors will be located in Kindley Park.

Pageants will be open to contestants ages 0-23 who reside in Gravette or are in the Gravette School District. Pageant categories include Pretty Baby, Tiny Tot, Little Miss Toddler, Little Miss Petite, Little Miss, Miss Tween, Miss Preteen, Mr. Tiny Tot, Tiny Tot, Little Mister, Miss Teen and Miss Gravette. Entry forms will soon be available on the city’s website.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for $100. Sponsorships provide an opportunity to engage with the community and be recognized on T-shirts and print media. For more information, contact City Hall at (479) 787-5757 or email info@gravettear.com.

Parade entry forms and the parade route, Gravette Day 5K registration forms and race map and vendor forms are currently available on Gravette’s website at www.gravettear.com.

Susan Holland may be reached by email at sholland@nwadg.com .