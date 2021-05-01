Sections
High school

Today at 2:17 a.m.

FRIDAY’S SCORES

BASEBALL

Arkadelphia 4, Mena 1

Buffalo Island Central 6, East Poinsett County 2

Cabot 1, Bryant 0

Camden Hamony Grove 19, McGehee 2

Conway 6, Little Rock Central 3

DeWitt 15, Dollarway 0

Fort Smith Northside 7, North Little Rock 5

Harding Academy 14, Pangburn 0

Izard County 4, West Side Greers Ferry 3

Lincoln 7, West Fork 3

McCrory 15, Hazen 0

Melbourne 6, Salem 4

Mountain Home 5, Fayetteville 2

Murfreesboro 5, Horatio 4

Norfork 9, Calico Rock 1

Paris 7, Booneville 6

Rector 9, Marmaduke 1

Rivercrest 11, Manila 1

Rogers Heritage 14, Siloam Springs 4

Sheridan 12, Pine Bluff 1

Smackover 10, Lake Village 0

South Side Bee Branch 11, Hector 0

Sylvan Hills 13, Vilonia 2

Taylor 11-18, Nevada 0-1

Tuckerman 5, White County Central 0

Viola 15, Norfork 0

Woodlawn 6, Junction City 5

SOFTBALL

Bradley 14, Hermitage 8

Brookland 14, Jonesboro 4

Cabot 5, Bryant 4

Conway 4, Little Rock Central 2

Cotter 5, Flippin 3

DeWitt 17, Dollarway 0

Farmington 15, Prairie Grove 2

Greenwood 1, Bentonville West 0

Izard County 16, Viola 10

Lake Hamilton 7, El Dorado 5

Lavaca 13, Mountainburg 6

Marked Tree 13, Maynard 6

Mammoth Spring 13, Marked Tree 0

Nashville 15, Fountain Lake 0

Paris 10, Charleston 0

Pea Ridge 7, Harrison 0

Quitman 3, Bigelow 1

St. Benedict at Auburndale 6, Greene County Tech 3

Stuttgart 5, Monticello 4

Tuckerman 9, Midland 0

Valley Springs 6, Elkins 2

Viola 6, Calico Rock 2

SOCCER

BOYS

Batesville 12, West Memphis 0

Berryville 4, Subiaco Academy 0

Bryant 4, Cabot 1

Clarksville 6, Gentry 1

Conway 5, Little Rock Central 0

Episcopal Collegiate 8, Lake Village 0

Farmington 3, Harrison 2

Hermitage 9, Mills 7

Jonesboro 2, Marion 0

Prairie Grove 3, Dardanelle 2

Siloam Springs 2, Russellville 0

Van Buren 10, Vilonia 0

GIRLS

Batesville 6, West Memphis 0

Beebe 6, Jacksonville 0

Conway 5, Little Rock Central 1

Greene County Tech 7, Nettleton 0

Jonesboro 7, Marion 0

Malvern 1, Nashville 0

Prairie Grove 1, Gentry 0

Rogers 2, Rogers Heritage 0

