I-49 lane to close for parts of 2 weeks

Work on the new interchange for Arkansas 549, also called the Bella Vista bypass, with U.S. 71 and Interstate 49 will require a lane closing on I-49 for parts of two weeks beginning Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The lane closing will allow construction to continue on the southbound I-49 acceleration lane and on-ramp, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by signs, construction barrels and police enforcement.

Crews will close the outside lane of southbound I-49 just south of the bypass interchange from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday, weather permitting, both weeks.

The work also will begin on both Fridays at 8 p.m. but continue through 10 a.m. on both Saturdays, the department said. The work will resume at 6 p.m. May 13 and last until 6 a.m. May 14.

It is part of a $66.6 million project to build about 2.8 miles of road and bridges on Arkansas 549 as well as the interchange.