• Jason Fischer, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist, said it "just got bigger and bigger" as he reeled in a nearly 7-foot-long, 240-pound female sturgeon estimated to be more than 100 years old that he and two other biologists caught -- and later released -- in the Detroit River.

• Cullon Henderson, 18, of Wise, Va., faces a theft charge after he and an unidentified 17-year-old took a joy ride in a school district bus that crashed in Bristol, Tenn., seriously injuring the 17-year-old who was driving at the time, sheriff's deputies said.

• Walker Washington, 53, of Augusta, Ga., who pleaded guilty to wire fraud after using stolen credit cards to live large in hotels and hire limousines while claiming to have ties to the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, was sentenced to 100 months in prison, prosecutors said.

• Gary Campbell, 59, of Sanford, Fla., accused of stabbing his parents with a samurai sword and attacking his sister when she tried to intervene, faces attempted-homicide and aggravated-battery charges, police said.

• Jsaan Strover, 20, an Arizona murder suspect who escaped from deputies at an Atlanta airport, was recaptured after he was spotted walking along a road by a WSB-TV reporter and photojournalist who flagged down a passing officer and started filming as Strover was arrested.

• David McKay, 42, of Waynesville, Mo., a former director of youth ministry at Fort Leonard Wood, faces life in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing four minors, including during the youth group's ski and camping trips.

• Kristopher Pieper, 21, of Enfield, Conn., a junior at the University of Connecticut, faces a hate-crime charge after being accused of painting a swastika on a building directly across from UConn Hillel, the Jewish student organization, at the start of the Passover holiday, police said.

• Brandi Paul, a spokesman for a school district in Omaha, Neb., said several students are facing disciplinary action for reenacting inside a high school building the arrest and killing of George Floyd and then posting a photo of it on social media.

• James Addie, 54, of Santa Fe, Mo., was convicted of murder and armed criminal action in the 2018 shooting of a 35-year-old woman to whom he had proposed after a seven-year affair even though he was still married to his wife of 23 years, prosecutors said.