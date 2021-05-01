Investigation set after body found near river

The body of a man was found by fishermen Friday morning at the edge of the Arkansas River bank in Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County sheriff's office is conducting an investigation, according to a news release.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched about 8:15 a.m. to an area off Bartlett Road. The body was found just south of Lock and Dam 5, the release read.

"When investigators arrived, they did not find a source of identification. Therefore, we have very little information to go an at this time," said Maj. Gary McClain, operations commander for the sheriff's office. "The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for further forensic investigation as to the identification and cause/manner of death."

Anyone with information concerning the possible identity of the person or the circumstances surrounding the death is asked to call the sheriff's office criminal investigation division at (870) 541-5496 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or anytime at (870) 541-5300.

Information can also be provided by email at tips@jeffcoso.org. The caller's anonymity is guaranteed.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.