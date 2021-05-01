Ceremony pays respects sub's lost crew

BULELENG, Indonesia -- Indonesia's military and family members Friday paid their last respects to the 53 submarine crew members who died when their vessel sank and broke apart in the depths off the resort island of Bali.

Relatives cast flowers into the ocean from the navy's hospital ship.

Indonesia is planning to recover the KRI Nanggala 402 with the help of a Chinese navy ship.

The navy said the submarine sank April 21 to a depth of 2,000-2,300 feet, much deeper than its collapse depth of 655 feet, at which point water pressure would be greater than the hull could withstand.

President Joko Widodo met the families of the crew members Thursday and expressed his condolences.

The German-built, diesel-powered submarine had been in service in Indonesia since 1981 and was carrying 49 crew members and three gunners as well as its commander, the Defense Ministry said.

Libya stops 125 child migrants in week

CAIRO -- A total of 125 Europe-bound children were among those intercepted by Libyan authorities off the Mediterranean coast this week, the United Nations child welfare agency said Friday, adding that most were sent to detention centers.

The children, fleeing war and poverty across the perilous maritime route to Europe, included 114 who were unaccompanied, UNICEF said.

"The majority of those rescued are sent to overcrowded detention centers in Libya under extremely difficult conditions and with no or limited access to water and health services. Nearly 1,100 children are in these centers," it said.

UNICEF urged the Libyan authorities to release all children and to put an end to immigration detention.

In the years since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, war-torn Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing Africa and the Middle East.

"The Central Mediterranean continues to be one of the deadliest and most dangerous migration routes in the world," UNICEF said.

U.S. Embassy in Moscow cuts services

MOSCOW -- The U.S. Embassy in Moscow said Friday that it will curtail sharply its consular activities because of a Russian ban on hiring locals.

The embassy said that starting May 12, it will provide only emergency U.S. citizen services and a limited number of immigrant visas for life-or-death emergencies.

It noted that nonimmigrant visa processing for nondiplomatic travel will cease and it will stop offering routine notarial services, consular reports of births abroad or passport renewal services for the foreseeable future.

Moscow has moved to ban the embassy and consular offices from hiring Russian and third-country citizens as part of its retaliation to new U.S. sanctions imposed over Russian interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential election and involvement in the SolarWind hack of federal agencies -- activities Moscow has denied.

The U.S. ordered 10 Russian diplomats to leave, targeted dozens of companies and people and imposed new curbs on Russia's ability to borrow money. Russia quickly retaliated by ordering 10 U.S. diplomats to leave, blacklisting eight current and former U.S. officials and tightening requirements for U.S. Embassy operations.

"We regret that the actions of the Russian government have forced us to reduce our consular workforce by 75%, and will endeavor to offer to U.S. citizens as many services as possible," the embassy said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Facebook that the decision indicated the U.S. diplomatic and consular activities are "archaic and inefficient." It suggested Washington expand its American staff to replace the local hires.

Lawyers say order bars filming of police

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkish police have been instructed to prevent citizens from filming them at demonstrations, a prominent lawyers group said, sparking criticism and fears the move could lead to increased human-rights violations.

The Progressive Lawyers Association posted on its Twitter account a document purporting to be a security department circular. The document, dated Tuesday and signed by national police chief Mehmet Aktas, argues that the filming of police officials amounts to a violation of their right to privacy and prevents them from carrying out their duties. It instructs officers to prevent people from using their phones to record or film police during demonstrations, and calls on them to "take legal action" if needed.

There was no official confirmation of the instruction to police, which also was reported by several media outlets.

The main opposition Republican People's Party said the move could lead to increased police brutality and amounted to "authoritarianism at its finest."

"They will do whatever they want, bully as they please," said party spokesman Faik Oztrak. "They will step on the people with their knees placed on their heads, but people will not be able to shoot this with their cellphones."