LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. LSU Game 2

Arkansas 5, LSU 2, Bottom 3rd Inning

Alex Millazo and Tre' Morgan both single to set up a first-and-third situation with one out. A wild pitch allows Millazo to score and Morgan races to third on a throwing error by Arkansas catcher Casey Opitz.

Pallette, who has given up three infield singles among the four total hits he has allowed, walks Dylan Crews. The Arkansas bullpen begins to show action.

Arkansas 5, LSU 1, Middle 3rd Inning

Christian Franklin walks to lead off the third inning, but is erased on Robert Moore's fielder's choice. Moore is thrown out stealing for the first time this season after six previous thefts.

Labas, who threw 126 pitches in his last start, then gets out of the inning by inducing Casey Opitz to ground out.

He has thrown 57 pitches in three innings, 36 for strikes, while giving up five runs on six hits.

Arkansas 5, LSU 1, End 2nd Inning

LSU's first hit of the day comes via an infield single by Giovanni DiGiacomo, who moves up to second when Cade Doughty also reaches on an infield hit.

Payton Pallette throws a double play ball to Jordan Thompson, but his wild pitch with Brody Drost at the plate allows a run to score.

Arkansas 5, LSU 0, Middle 2nd Inning

LSU starter AJ Labas, who threw 29 pitches in the first inning, had a easier second frame. He threw 16 pitches in the second while fanning Zack Gregory and Matt Goodheart, giving up a single to Cayden Wallace and getting Brady Slavens to fly out.

Arkansas 5, LSU 0, End 1st Inning

Arkansas starting pitcher Peyton Pallette retires LSU 1-2-3 while reaching 95 miles per hour on his fastball in the inning.

Arkansas 5, LSU 0, Middle 1st Inning

Zack Gregory and Matt Goodheart both singled to lead off the game for Arkansas after the Razorbacks did not have a hit until the seventh inning of Friday's 7-0 win over LSU.

Cayden Wallace popped up for the first out of the inning, but Brady Slavens was hit by a pitch to load he bases for Christian Franklin.

Franklin continues his hot hitting this weekend with a two-run single that also chases Slavens to third.

Robert Moore adds to the lead with a two-run triple that plates both Slavens and Franklin and puts Arkansas ahead 4-0.

Cullen Smith continues the rally with a two-out double that scores Moore for a 5-0 advantage.

Arkansas bats around while scoring five runs on five hits.

Pregame

No. 1 Arkansas (33-7, 14-5 SEC) continues its weekend series at LSU (25-16, 6-13) with a doubleheader on Saturday with games set for 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Both games are slated to be nine-inning contests.

Peyton Pallette (1-2, 3.98 ERA) will start on the mound for Arkansas in game one against fellow right-hander AJ Labas (3-0, 3.15).

It is the fourth straight weekend that Arkansas is playing a doubleheader.