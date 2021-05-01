Man, woman hurt on UAPB campus

PINE BLUFF -- A male student at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff was shot and a woman was stabbed in a campus parking lot, the school said Friday.

The two were hospitalized in serious but stable condition after a Thursday night "altercation," according to a social media statement from UAPB Chancellor Laurence Alexander.

No names were released.

"Though we are unsure of the details of the disturbance, we have determined that several individuals were involved in an altercation in the parking lot of the campus dining facility," Alexander said.