Walmart, units aid in India virus fight

Walmart Inc. and its businesses in India are vaccinating their employees and using their global resources to support relief efforts in the nation ravaged by the covid-19 virus.

The Bentonville-based retailer said Friday that it is collaborating with its Indian subsidiaries Flipkart and PhonePe, along with the Walmart Foundation and Walmart's global technology and sourcing hubs, to combat oxygen shortages and donate funds to non-governmental organizations.

Walmart, Flipkart and PhonePe are setting up on-site vaccination clinics to provide free shots for employees and their families, including contractors and delivery workers -- more than 200,000 people.

Walmart's businesses worldwide are working to procure more than 3,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders for use at homes or in hospitals. Walmart and the Walmart Foundation will also pay for another 2,500 oxygen concentrators.

In addition, the Walmart Foundation is donating about $2 million to help disaster relief organizations build isolation centers and temporary hospitals, and provide personal protective equipment for medical workers.

-- Serenah McKay

Amazon opts against facility in Harrison

Retailing giant Amazon.com recently decided against putting an intermediate distribution center in Harrison, said Bob Largent, BB president/CEO of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Largent said Amazon was considering a 16,000-square-foot facility previously used by FedEx Ground.

Largent said CBRE Group Inc. was representing Amazon. A non-disclosure agreement was in place from November until mid-March, when Amazon decided not to go through with the deal, he said.

"Between January and March, they had people on-site here, engineers, environmentalists," Largent said. "They were ready to go. They were ready to lease the building."

Largent said an email from CBRE indicated that Amazon was withdrawing from Harrison and other locations, but he wasn't told where those possible locations were.

Largent said he doesn't know why Amazon decided not to follow through and probably never will know.

Amazon would have created an estimated 35 full-time jobs in Boone County along with part-time jobs, Largent said.

-- Bill Bowden

Arkansas Index ends day on downstroke

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 602.25, down 2.99.

Shares of USA Truck fell 3.4%, a day after the company posted its best first quarter result in company history. Murphy USA shares rose 0.4%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.