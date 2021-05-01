Officer-shooting suspect is shot, killed

ST. PETERS, Mo. -- A 21-year-old eastern Missouri man suspected of shooting a police officer was shot and killed when he fired several rounds at officers who were pursuing him, authorities said.

Joe Robideau of Troy died after being shot Thursday night, the Lincoln County sheriff's office said.

Robideau was a suspect in the shooting of a St. Peters police officer during a traffic stop earlier Thursday. That officer was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound in the leg and released.

After Robideau was spotted Thursday night by an off-duty Lake St. Louis police officer, Lincoln County sheriff's deputies and officers from several law enforcement agencies joined in the pursuit, which led to southern Lincoln County.

The suspect stopped near Foristell, jumped out of the vehicle and immediately began shooting at officers, the Lincoln County sheriff's office said in a news release Friday. After shooting several rounds from one rifle, he continued firing from a second weapon.

Two Lincoln County deputies and a Lake St. Louis officer returned fired, hitting Robideau, who died at a hospital. No law enforcement officers were hurt.

Officers resign over arrest of woman, 73

DENVER -- Three Colorado police officers involved in the arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia who was shown being pushed to the ground and handcuffed on body camera footage have resigned, police said Friday.

During a news conference, Loveland Police Chief Robert Ticer announced the departures of officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali and Community Services Officer Tyler Blackett in connection with the arrest of Karen Garner. He did not provide details about how they left. But department spokesman Tom Hacker later confirmed that they had resigned.

Ticer apologized, noting that the treatment of Garner last year had led to an outpouring of concern and anger.

"Our goal at the Loveland Police Department has always been to make our community proud. We failed, and we are very sorry for that," he said.

After Garner filed a federal lawsuit this month and her lawyer released body camera footage of her arrest, the department announced that it was putting Hopp, the arresting officer, on leave. Jalali and Blackett were put on leave later.

Garner's lawsuit said Hopp dislocated her shoulder during the arrest and that she did not receive medical care for about six hours after being taken to the county jail.

S.D. governor sues for July 4 fireworks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem sued the U.S. Department of Interior on Friday to allow fireworks to be shot over Mount Rushmore National Monument on Independence Day.

The Republican governor successfully pushed last year for a return of the pyrotechnic display after a decade-long hiatus. The event drew national attention when former President Donald Trump joined Noem on July 3 to give a fiery speech. But the state's application to hold fireworks this year was denied by the National Park Service, which cited safety concerns and objections from American Indian tribes.

Noem's lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for South Dakota, argues that the decision was "arbitrary and capricious" and violated the Constitution. The state last year signed an agreement with the Trump administration and the Department of the Interior to work toward returning the pyrotechnic display this year.

Mount Rushmore is a big tourism draw for the state, but it has also been a source of tension between the state and Lakota tribes. Activists have called for the monument to be returned to tribal control.

Fireworks were canceled after 2009 because of fire danger from a pine beetle infestation.

Mars copter gets another month to fly

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- NASA's little Mars helicopter has gotten a reprieve after the space agency decided that instead of wrapping up flight tests at the beginning of May, it will give the Ingenuity helicopter at least an extra month to tackle tough new terrain and serve as a scout for its companion rover, Perseverance.

Officials announced the flight extension Friday after three short flights in under two weeks for the $85 million technology demonstration. Soon afterward, there was more good news: Ingenuity -- the first powered aircraft to soar at another planet -- had aced its fourth flight at Mars.

For Friday's trip, Ingenuity traveled 872 feet at a height of 16 feet for 2 minutes -- considerably farther and longer than before. An attempt Thursday had failed because of a known software error.

On its fifth flight in another week or so, the 4-pound chopper will move to a new airfield on Mars, allowing the rover to finally start focusing on its rock-sampling mission. The rover is seeking signs of ancient life at Jezero Crater, home to a lush lakebed and river delta billions of years ago.

The helicopter team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., expects to chalk up a sixth and seventh flight in May. The previous limit had been five.