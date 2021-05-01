100 years ago

May 1, 1921

• The old dancing pavillion in Braddocks' Park, end of High street, was destroyed by fire shortly after 1 o'clock this (Sunday) morning. The cause of the fire was a mystery. According to the firemen, a boy living near the pavillion told them he heard some hammering a short time before he saw the fire. When the firemen arrived, the building was enveloped in flames, and only the frame of it remains.

50 years ago

May 1, 1971

• The Little Rock Neighborhood Development Program for the coming year will receive all of the $6.3 million in federal money that it has asked for, Mayor Wimberly announced Friday. He said Representative Wilbur D. Mills of Kensett had notified him that the funds would be available. City Manager John T. Meriwether had told the City Manager Board two weeks ago that the city had been "unofficially advised" that its application for the $6.3 million program wouldn't be approved, and that it should resubmit an application for $1.4 million.

25 years ago

May 1, 1996

• Tales of rock slides, bad roads and sinkholes large enough to swallow a well house dominated the first day of what promises to be an exhaustive hearing on efforts to block construction of a landfill atop a 2,000-foot mountain near Durham. Allen Schumate, who lives near the proposed Hobbs Mountain landfill in Washington County, told Michael O'Malley, a state hearings officer, on Tuesday that half of County Road 47 slid off the side of the mountain and into a neighbor's pasture in 1993. The rock slide occurred about a mile south of the site where Sunray Services Inc. of Springdale has a permit to build a 16-acre landfill to hold Northwest Arkansas' household garbage.

10 years ago

May 1, 2011

FAYETTEVILLE -- Those planning to see one of the world's best-known advocates for peace speak at the University of Arkansas will pass through metal detectors upon their entrance to Bud Walton Arena. Security surrounding two public appearances by the 14th Dalai Lama on May 11 will reach levels rarely seen on the Fayetteville campus. The university has rented metal sensors for the event that resemble the gate-like structures seen at airport security checkpoints, said university police Lt. Matt Mills. Everyone entering the arena must pass through the sensors, he said. University police are working with the U.S. State Department to ensure the safety of the Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader.