PHOTO GALLERY: Dead day yoga, UA Protest, new home

Mackenzie Payton (right), a senior residential assistant, and Thalita Da Silva Hotz, a graduate assistant, listen to yoga teacher Philip Shepherd, with the Department of University Recreation, Friday as they participate in a stretching yoga session during the Dead Day Bash on the campus of the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Hosted by University Housing the event included lawn games, a hot dog grill out, a study tips scavenger hunt and other activities. Check out nwaonline.com/210501Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

Saturday's photo gallery includes a Habitat for Humanity of Washington County celebrates the completion of a home with new residents, UA Students doing Dead Day yoga, and protest. [Don't see the gallery above, click here.]

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content