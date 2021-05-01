PREP TRACK: Bentonville West boys, Bentonville girls earn 6A-West titles

BENTONVILLE -- Kinleigh Hall was determined to pass Grace Lueders and become the 6A-West Conference champion in the girls 400 meters.

It would take a record-breaking effort to do it Friday afternoon. The Springdale Har-Ber junior made her move in the final half of the race and finished in 57.25 seconds at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

Hall's time broke the previous mark of 57.36 set by Paige Farrell of Springdale in 2003, and it also was more than 2 seconds faster than her previous best this season. Lueders, a junior from Rogers, was a close second at 57.41.

"I just knew I had to get 57 and beat her because she was No. 1 in the state," said Hall, who earlier finished ahead of Lueders to win the girls 100. "My goal was to catch her and try to push past her. I was behind her the whole race, but around the 200-meter mark I had to try and catch up.

"Our training at track practice has helped with my endurance, as well as my competitive drive. I just don't like getting beat. I didn't know I had done it until my teammates told me. Now I have to keep running faster because everybody will be wanting to beat me."

Hall was the first of two athletes that broke meet records. Fayetteville's Sam Hurley surpassed one of the conference's oldest records when he won the 300 hurdles in 38.38 seconds, breaking the previous mark of 38.49 set by Gary Harris of Rogers in 1985.

Hurley, who has his sights set on winning the boys decathlon later this month, also won the pole vault with a clearance of 14 feet, 2 inches.

Meanwhile, there a little old and a little new when it came to the team titles. Bentonville West's boys captured their first conference title in school history as the Wolverines compiled 145.5 points, while Bentonville had 126.5 and Fayetteville 119.5.

West did much of its damage in the throws with 27 points in the shot put and 19 in the discus, with senior Cedric Pearson winning both events. A.J. Moss added a victory in the 110 hurdles, and the Wolverines capped it with a victory in the 4x400 relay after winning the 4x200 earlier in the meet.

"I'm speechless," West coach Brad LaBass said. "Five years of trials and tribulations and starting without seniors to this. We've been up and down for five years, and I can't say enough about our kids and the way they've bought into this. We talked about changing our culture, and this was the first step.

"Nick Bell, a sophomore, set a school record in the 200 and finished fourth in the 100. He really stepped up and was unbelievable. We hadn't run a 4x400 all year. I don't know what our official time was, but we are champions."

Meanwhile, host Bentonville ran away with the girls title in impressive fashion as the Lady Tigers accumulated 202.25 points. Rogers was a distant second with 140.42 points, while Fayetteville took third with 127.

Bentonville took first in 10 of the 18 events and was led by Emily Robinson, who won the 800 and the 1,600, and Kelsey Ross, who took first in the shot put and the discus. The Lady Tigers also pulled off a sweep by winning all four relay events.

"They're kids that come and work hard every day, and they don't like to lose," Bentonville coach Randy Ramaker said. "They're going to fight, and what we had was a lot of girls fighting hard. We have some talented kids -- don't get me wrong.

"It's hard to score 200 points. That usually doesn't happen, but they got it done. I didn't know we were going to win every relay. That was a surprise, and I'm excited about that because it's so hard to do. I looked at 24 areas in this meet where we hadn't prequalified and had a chance to prequalify, and we only botched about three or four of those."

Those who placed in the top eight in each event can move onto next week's Class 6A state meet at Rogers Heritage.

More News 6A-West Conference Track And Field Championships Friday at Bentonville BOYS Team Scores 1. Bentonville West 145.5; 2. Bentonville 126.5; 3. Fayetteville High School 119.5; 4. Rogers 97; 5. Springdale Har-Ber 85; 6. Fort Smith Southside 77.5; 7. Rogers Heritage 25; 8. Springdale 24. 100 1. Joshua Workman, Rogers, 10.80; 2. Carson Tucker, Bentonville, 11.05; 3. Jonah Hill, FS Southside, 11.06; 4. Isaiah Sategna, Fayetteville, 11.16; 5. Nick Bell, Bentonville West, 11.18; 6. Tajon Sparks, Springdale, 11.23; 7. Chris Collier-Surly, Bentonville, 11.25; 8. Welly Faddis, Bentonville West, 11.35. 200 1. Joshua Workman, Rogers, 22.36; 2. Chas Nimrod, Bentonville, 22.43; 3. Nick Bell, Bentonville West, 22.63; 4. Carson Tucker, Bentonville, 22.91; 5. Eric Cordero Barroso, Har-Ber, 23.31; 6. ZaMarion Manuel, Springdale, 23.63, 7. Matt Haddock, FS Southside, 24.94. 400 1. Matt Haddock, FS Southside, 50.18; 2. Nicholas Quinn, Rogers, 50.75; 3. Gavin Pitts, Rogers, 50.94; 4. Jamarcus Alvis, Har-Ber, 51.27; 5. Sam Brogi, Fayetteville, 52.02; 6. Xander Naegle, FS Southside, 52.08; 7. Ayden Love, Rogers Heritage, 52.11; 8. Matthew Ball, Har-Ber, 52.21. 800 1. Anthonie Alvarez, Har-Ber, 1:55.94; 2. Reuben Reina, Har-Ber, 1:55.98; 3. Hunter Hill, Bentonville, 1:59.81; 4. Hunter Kemp, Fayetteville, 2:00.16; 5. Tyler Phelan, Fayetteville, 2:00.18; 6. Lawson Douglas, Rogers Heritage, 2:00.61; 7. Daniel Goff, Springdale, 2:00.93; 8. Oskar Minick, Rogers Heritage, 2:01.01. 1,600 1. Dawson Mayberry, Bentonville, 4:24.30; 2. Dylan Mayberry, Bentonville, 4:24.62; 3. Johnny Cordero, Har-Ber, 4:25.50; 4. Keegan Terrell, Bentonville West, 4:26.96; 5. Avery Francis, Bentonville West, 4:27.19; 6. Sam Boyer, Rogers Heritage, 4:27.46; 7. Simon Pisciotta, Bentonville, 4:28.55; 8. Isaac Teague, FS Southside, 4:29.92. 3,200 1. Hudson Betts, Fayetteville, 9:47.28; 2. Noah McMurtrey, Bentonville West, 9:47.63; 3. Wyatt Manus, Bentonville, 10:05.14; 4. Luke Bledsoe, Har-Ber, 10:06.30; 5. Johnny Cordero, Har-Ber, 10:08.39; 6. Jackson Stobaugh, Fayetteville, 10:08.93; 7. Sam Boyer, Rogers Heritage, 10:09.27; 8. Logen Dildy, Bentonville, 10:10.97. 110 Hurdles 1. AJ Moss, Bentonville West, 14.94; 2. Tyrone Luckett, Bentonville West, 15.05; 3. Gavin Pitts, Rogers, 15.60; 4. Caleb McAdams, Har-Ber, 16.22; 5. Sloan Jones, Fayetteville, 16.58; 6. Kody Clark, Fayetteville, 16.71; 7. Ethan Grigg, Bentonville West, 17.08; 8. Evan Hindmarsh, FS Southside, 17.43. 300 Hurdles 1. Sam Hurley, Fayetteville, 38.38 (meet record; previous mark 38.45 by Gary Harris, Rogers, 1985); 2. Tyrone Luckett, Bentonville West, 39.06; 3. AJ Moss, Bentonville West, 41.08; 4. Caleb McAdams, Har-Ber, 41.34; 5. Alex Hurl; Bentonville, 42.53; 6. Mason Merryman, Fayetteville, 42.78; 7. Jhosse Orellana, Springdale, 43.06; 8. Ethan Grigg, Bentonville West, 43.15. 4x100 Relay 1. Bentonville (Chris Collier-Surly, Chas Nimrod, JT Tomescko, Carson Tucker), 42.11; 2. Rogers, 43.24; 3. Fayetteville, 43.24; 4. Springdale, 43.40; 5. Bentonville West, 43.57; 6. FS Southside, 43.61; 7. Rogers Heritage, 44.78; 8. Har-Ber, 45.24. 4x200 Relay 1. Bentonville West (Nick Bell, Tyrone Luckett, Welly Faddis, AJ Moss), 1:29.14; 2. Bentonville, 1:29.47; 3. Fayetteville, 1:30.56; 4. Springdale, 1:30.78; 5. Har-Ber, 1:31.92; 6. Rogers Heritage, 1:35.09; 7. Rogers, 1:35.84. 4x400 Relay 1. Bentonville West (AJ Moss, Tyrone Luckett, Welly Faddis, Aiden Honeycutt), 3:26.17; 2. Rogers, 3:26.39; 3. FS Southside, 3:29.12; 4. Bentonville, 3:29.29; 5. Har-Ber, 3:30.73; 6. Fayetteville, 3:36.92; 7. Springdale, 3:37.40; 8. Rogers Heritage, 3:37.97. 4x800 Relay 1. Bentonville (Garrett Clifford, Dylan Mayberry, James American Horse, Dawson Mayberry) 8:10.94; 2. Fayetteville, 8:19.08; 3. Rogers, 8:28.95; 4. FS Southside, 5. Rogers Heritage, 8:32.45; 6. Har-Ber, 8:40.20; 7. Springdale, 8:40.43; 8. Bentonville West, 8:46.40. Discus 1. Cedric Pearson, Bentonville West, 160-9; 2. Tyler Hart, Har-Ber, 155-11; 3. Ty Verble, Bentonville West, 145-3; 4. Brock Benson, Har-Ber, 145-0; 5. Landon Chaffey, FS Southside, 140-9; 6. Jackson Moore, Fayetteville; 7. Trenton Davis, Bentonville West, 136-6; 8. Johnny Maciel, Bentonville West, 132-2. High Jump 1. Nicholas Quinn, Rogers, 6-4; 2. Cooper Williams, Fayetteville, 6-3; 3. Jonah Hill, FS Southside, 6-3, 4. Aaren Rowe, Rogers, 6-0; 5. (tie) Tyrique Scott, Fayetteville, and Tucker Anderson, Bentonville West, 6-0; 7. Riley Buccino, Bentonville West, 6-0; 8. Jamarcus Alvis, Har-Ber, 5-10. Long Jump 1. Joshuah Shepherd, Rogers, 21-1.75; 2. Paris Allen, FS Southside, 21-0.75; 3. CJ Brown, Bentonville, 20-10; 4. Jonah Hill, FS Southside, 20-8; 5. Dominic Truong, Rogers Heritage, 20-8; 6. Gavin Pitts, Rogers, 20-4; 7. Micheal Ferus, Har-Ber, 20-3.5; 8. Christian Farrow, Bentonville, 20-1. Pole Vault 1. Sam Hurley, Fayetteville, 14-2; 2. Brock McRae, Bentonville, 13-10; 3. Will Furlow, Fayetteville, 13-6; 4. Cade DeWitt, Bentonville West, 13-0; 5. (tie) Truman Hughes, Bentonville, and Robinson Tran, FS Southside, 13-0; 7. Ethan Chaplain, Bentonville, 12-6; 8. Emilio Arrieta, Bentonville West, 12-6. Shot Put 1. Cedric Pearson, Bentonville West, 57-1; 2. Trenton Davis, Bentonville West, 50-6; 3. Shawn Rogers, FS Southside, 50-3; 4. Jacardon Hardemon, Bentonville West, 48-6.75; 5. Ty Verble, Bentonville West, 48-2; 6. Tyler Hart, Har-Ber, 47-6; 7. Landon Chaffey, FS Southside, 46-8; 8. Hank Kelly, Fayetteville, 45-5.5 Triple Jump 1. Chas Nimrod, Bentonville, 43-10.25; 2. Link Lindsey, Fayetteville, 43-9; 3. Tyrique Scott, Fayetteville; 43-7.5; 4. Gavin Pitts, Rogers, 43-7.25; 5. Jonah Hill, FS Southside, 43-3; 6. Kolbi Crawford, Bentonville, 42-10; 7. Evan Hindmarsh, FS Southside, 42-9.5; 8. Jamarcus Alvis, Har-Ber, 42-8. GIRLS Team Scores 1. Bentonville 202.25; 2. Rogers 140.42; 3. Fayetteville 127; 4. Springdale Har-Ber 89; 5. Bentonville West 64.33; 6. Rogers Heritage 33; 7. Springdale 23; 8. Fort Smith Southside 21 100 1. Kinleigh Hall, Har-Ber, 12.47; 2. Grace Lueders, Rogers, 12.54; 3. Toree Tiffee, FS Southside, 12.68; Bianca Anderson, Bentonville, 12.77; 5. Laci Gartside, Har-Ber, 12.81; 6. Armonii Dixon, Rogers Heritage, 12.84; 7. Naa Engmann, Rogers, 12.89; 8. Rebecca Jane Brennan, Fayetteville, 13.13. 200 1. Grace Lueders, Rogers, 26.00; 2. Naa Engmann, Rogers, 26.81; 3. Kennedy Dykes, Har-Ber, 26.84; 4. Payton Fant, Fayetteville, 26.94; 5. Emelia Thurston, Bentonville, 27.12; 6. Allison Fernstrom, Bentonville, 27.43; 7. Rylie Hancock, Fayetteville, 27.47; 8. Hannah Estes, Fayetteville, 27.96. 400 1. Kinleigh Hall, Har-Ber, 57.25 (meet record; previous mark 57.36 by Paige Ferrell, Springdale, 2003); 2. Grace Lueders, Rogers, 57.41; 3. Janet Fu, Fayetteville, 1:00.15; 4. Savannah Carrigan, Bentonville West, 1:00.50; 5. Alauna Garcia, Rogers Heritage, 1:00.73; 6. Joli Ducharme, Bentonville, 1:01.00; 7. Lauren Hill, Fayetteville, 1:01.07; 8. Aiyanna Campbell, Fayetteville, 1:01.33. 800 1. Emily Robinson, Bentonville, 2:18.08; 2. Ava Goetz, Fayetteville, 2:19.66; 3. Hailey Day, Rogers, 2:21.16; 4. Ali Nachtigal, Rogers, 2:22.46; 5. Marilyn Sanabria, Bentonville West, 2:23.19; 6. Esperanza Trejo, Springdale, 2:23.55; 7. Mary Margaret Harris, Fayetteville, 2:23.58; 8. Sophia Hinkebein, Bentonville, 2:23.65. 1,600 1. Emily Robinson, Bentonville, 5:06.92; 2. Mia Loafman, Rogers, 5:10.98; 3. Ali Nachtigal, Rogers, 5:13.51; 4. Hailey Day, Rogers, 5:14.36; 5. Esperanza Trejo, Springdale, 5:14.96; 6. Abby Elcan, Har-Ber, 5:15.29; 7. Chelsea Jorgensen, Bentonville, 5:23.14; 8. Sophia Hinkebein, Bentonville, 5:24.19. 3,200 1. Mia Loafman, Rogers, 11:26.65; 2. Ali Nachtigal, Rogers, 11:31.17; 3. Madison Galindo, Bentonville, 11:33.02; 4. Abby Elcan, Har-Ber, 11:41.15; 5. Macey Hurley, Bentonville, 11:45.03; 6. Mary Kate Morgan, Bentonville, 11:50.31; 7. Ashley Sexton, Fayetteville, 11:50.51; 8. Regan Fultz, Fayetteville, 12:01.50. 100 Hurdles 1. Allison Fernstrom, Bentonville, 15.62; 2. Cassidy Bennet, Rogers, 15.64; 3. Paisley Hight, Bentonville, 16.20; 4. Julia Gunnell, Fayetteville, 16.20; 5. Laci Gartside, Har-Ber, 16.27; 6. Elizabeth Baker, Fayetteville, 16.50; 7. Sterling Thomas, Bentonville, 16.67; 8. Kelsey Urban, Fayetteville, 17.76. 300 Hurdles 1. Payton Fant, Fayetteville, 47.90; 2. Hannah Estes, Fayetteville, 48.14; 3. Allison Fernstrom, Bentonville, 48.39; 4. Laci Gartside, Har-Ber, 48.44; 5. Sterling Thomas, Bentonville, 48.46; 6. Bessie Swoboda, Bentonville West, 48.69; 7. Paisley Hight, Bentonville, 48.76; 8. Rani Fanning, Fayetteville, 48.77. 4x100 Relay 1. Bentonville (Bianca Anderson, Sophia Burtis, Emelia Thurston, Sydney Williams) 50.14; 2. Fayetteville, 50.52; 3. Har-Ber, 51.25; 4. Rogers, 51.64; 5. FS Southside, 52.23; 6. Bentonville West, 52.28; 7. Rogers Heritage, 52.56; 8. Springdale, 54.29. 4x200 Relay 1. Bentonville (Sophia Burtis, Bianca Anderson, Kayla Hurley, Emelia Thurston) 1:46.55; 2. Fayetteville, 1:48.42; 3. Har-Ber, 1:48.90; 4. Rogers Heritage, 1:49.87; 5. Rogers, 1:50.61; 6. Bentonville West, 1:51.12; 7. Springdale, 2:00.69. 4x400 Relay 1. Bentonville (Joli Ducharme, Emily Robinson, Kayla Hurley, Kaitlyn Mitzner), 4:05.87; 2. Fayetteville, 4:06.35; 3. Bentonville West, 4:07.99; 4. Rogers, 4:11.30; 5. Har-Ber, 4:14.48; 6. Rogers Heritage, 4:14.92; 7. Springdale, 4:37.43 4x800 Relay 1. Bentonville (Sophia Hinkebein, Chelsea Jorgensen, Madison Galindo, Emily Robinson), 9:43.41; 2. Fayetteville, 9:50.51; 3. Rogers, 10:10.74; 4. Rogers Heritage, 10:29.95; 5. Har-Ber, 10:34.28; 6. Bentonville West, 11:12.79; 7. FS Southside, 11:28.41; 8. Springdale, 11:34.26. Discus 1. Kelsey Ross, Bentonville, 122-2; 2. Emerson Carter, Bentonville, 110-1; 3. Mona Keita, Bentonville West, 109-5; 4. Sarah McBride, Rogers, 108-1; 5. Aubrey Skinner, Fayetteville, 104-7; 6. Haleigh Groulx, Rogers Heritage, 102-2; 7. Winifred Smith, Bentonville, 100-10; 8. Roxanna Andrade, Rogers Heritage, 98-4. High Jump 1. Sydney Billington, Bentonville, 5-6; 2. Sterling Thomas, Bentonville, 5-2; 3. Toree Tiffee, FS Southside, 5-0, 4. Brooke Park, Rogers, 5-0; 5. Rachel Wilson, Bentonville West, 5-0; 6. (tie) Cassidy Bennet, Rogers and Libby Lindsey, Fayetteville, 4-10; 8. Elizabeth Baker, Fayetteville; Julia Gunnell, Fayetteville; Sidney Esterer, Bentonville; and Ryley Martin, Rogers, 4-10. Long Jump 1. Elizabeth Baker, Fayetteville, 17-4; 2. Emelia Thurston, Bentonville, 17-1.25; 3. Joli Ducharme, Bentonville, 17-0.25; 4. Celeste Puga, Bentonville, 16-11; 5. Julia Gunnell, Fayetteville, 16-9.75; 6. Pacious McDaniel, Har-Ber, 16-8.75; 7. Laci Gartside, Har-Ber, 15-9.25; 8. Cassidy Bennet, Rogers. 15-6.5. Pole Vault 1. Hannah Estes, Fayetteville, 11-6; 2. Bailey Barnes, Springdale, 10-2; 3. Kylie Coleman, Bentonville West, 9-10; 4. Ashtyn Richman, Bentonville West, 9-0; 5. Sydney Overton, Rogers, 9-0; 6. Kaitlyn Mitzner, Bentonville, 8-6; 7. Chesney Sierra, Springdale, 8-6; 8. (tie) Sophie Groeber, Rogers; Megan McMurtrey, Bentonville West; and Alexia Smith, Rogers, 8-0 Shot Put 1. Kelsey Ross, Bentonville, 40-6; 2. Olivia Nickson, Bentonville West 38-0.5; 3. Mona Keita, Bentonville West, 37-7.5; 4. Emerson Carter, Bentonville, 36-8.25; 5. Pacious McDaniel, Har-Ber, 35-2; 6. Mahalya Ahmadou, FS Southside, 33-4.5; 7. Savannah Rangel, Bentonville West, 32-4.5; 8. Roxanna Andrade, Rogers Heritage, 30-11.75. Triple Jump 1. Cassidy Bennet, Rogers, 36-0.5; 2. Pacious McDaniel, Har-Ber, 35-5; 3. Katherine Toney, Rogers Heritage, 35-1; 4. Kinleigh Hall, Har-Ber, 34-11; 5. Megan Hastings, Fayetteville, 34-10.25; 6. Joli Ducharme, Bentonville, 34-2.75; 7. Kiah Sanders, Bentonville, 34-0.5; 8. Rylie Hancock, Fayetteville, 33-10.5.