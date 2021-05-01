Razorbacks advance to soccer's Sweet 16

Parker Goins scored two goals to help Arkansas to a 3-1 win over Utah Valley in the second round of the NCAA women's soccer tournament on Saturday afternoon at Johnson Stadium on the campus of East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C.

The Razorbacks (12-3), the No. 6 overall seed, advanced to the Sweet 16 to face the Santa Clara-Ohio State winner at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Goins scored late in the first half to give Arkansas a 1-0 lead. She tapped in the shot off a nice pass from Anna Podojil in the 41st minute.

The Razorbacks took control with a pair of goals within a two-minute span early in the second half. Goins scored again, this time in the 48th minute, and Kaelee Van Gundy added another in the 50th to give Arkansas a 3-0 advantage.

Sadie Brockbank got Utah Valley (13-5-4) on the board in the 73rd minute. But the Western Athletic Conference Tournament champions couldn't manage anything else. The Wolverines, who edged Memphis 1-0 in the opening round for their first NCAA Tournament win in school history, managed just five shots on goal in the match.

This will be Arkansas' second trip to the Sweet 16. The Razorbacks made their first Sweet 16 appearance in 2013.