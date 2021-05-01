Schwarber delivers game-winning blast for Nats

WASHINGTON -- Kyle Schwarber led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a two-run home run and the Washington Nationals, boosted by a fine debut by Jon Lester, rallied past the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Friday night.

With Josh Bell starting the extra inning as the automatic runner on second base, Schwarber hit an 0-1 fastball to right-center off Yimi Garcia (2-2). It was Schwarber's second walk-off home run of the season.

"Obviously it's nice to come up in that spot and deliver," Schwarber said. "That wasn't my intention. Obviously I wanted to drive him in, but the secondary option was to get him to third base. ... Once the ball went into the stands, that's a good feeling to know that we got a walk-off win right there."

Brad Hand (2-0) pitched two innings for the win.

Garrett Cooper's single off Hand scored Jose Devers to the Marlins a 1-0 lead in the top of the 10th.

Lester, Schwarber's former teammate with the Chicago Cubs, pitched five scoreless innings in his first game for Washington. Reinstated from the injured list before the game, he allowed 5 hits and 2 walks while striking out 1 on 70 pitches.

"The hardest part is sitting back and seeing everybody else play and not being able to be a part of it," Lester said. "It makes you miss it. Like you can kind of taste it, but you can't. You're there, but you're not. A lot of hoops to jump through to get back to this point. I'm just glad that we got through it unscathed and got this one under the belt."

Marlins starter Pablo Lopez threw seven scoreless innings. He allowed six hits and two walks while striking out two.

CARDINALS 7, PIRATES 3 Matt Carpenter hit his second pinch, three-run home run in as many days, leading St. Louis over Pittsburgh. Carpenter connected off Duane Underwood Jr. in the sixth inning to put the Cardinals ahead 6-1.

REDS 8, CUBS 6 Joey Votto hit his 300th career home run and doubled twice, leading Cincinnati over Chicago. Votto drove in three runs, Nick Senzel lined a two-run home run and Eugenio Suarez added a home run. The Reds won for the third time in four games after losing seven in a row.

BREWERS 3, DODGERS 1 Freddy Peralta pitched six strong innings, Jackie Bradley Jr. homered and Milwaukee beat struggling Los Angeles. The Brewers have taken the first two games of the four-game series, while the Dodgers have lost nine of 12 since opening the season with 13 wins in 15 games. A.J. Pollock's leadoff home run in the fifth was the Dodgers' only hit off Peralta

PHILLIES 2, METS 1 Chase Anderson swung and missed at a Marcus Stroman pitch on a passed ball by James McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks) on a third strike that let two runs score as Philadelphia defeated New York.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 9, ROYALS 1 Alex Kirilloff hit the first two home runs of his major league career, including a three-run drive in the third inning off Tyler Zuber (White Hall) that led to Minnesota's victory over Kansas City.

ORIOLES 3, ATHLETICS 2 John Means struck out nine and Baltimore won at the Oakland Coliseum for the first time since 2017.

INDIANS 5, WHITE SOX 3 Shane Bieber struck out 11, setting a major league record in the process and pitching Cleveland past Chicago. Bieber fanned at least eight in his 18th consecutive game, breaking a tie for the mark set by Hall of Famer Randy Johnson in 1999-2000. Bieber gave up 3 runs and 7 hits, walking 1 in 6 innings.

ASTROS 9, RAYS 2 Lance McCullers Jr. struck out nine in seven shutout innings, and Houston beat Tampa Bay in the first meeting of the teams since the Rays won Game 7 of last year's AL Championship Series. Michael Brantley and Carlos Correa had four hits each, and Alex Bregman hit a two-run home run for the Astros, who have won seven of nine following a 1-9 skid.

RED SOX 6, RANGERS 1 J.D. Martinez homered twice, raising his major league-leading total to nine, and Boston beat Kohei Arihara and Texas. After Arihara walked the game's first two batters, Martinez hit a 79-mph slider into the left-field seats and Xander Bogaerts homered into the Red Sox bullpen in left-center field.

YANKEES 10, TIGERS 0 Aaron Judge homered twice, including a grand slam, Gerrit Cole struck out 12 and New York routed Detroit. The frequently injured Judge was held out of New York's starting lineup in its previous two games with what the Yankees described as lower body soreness. Clint Frazier, Aaron Hicks and Rougned Odor also homered, and Giancarlo Stanton had three hits. The Yankees set highs for runs, hits (15) and home runs (5).

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 13, BRAVES 5 Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run home run after missing three weeks following a positive test for the coronavirus, Robbie Ray took a one-hitter into the seventh inning and Toronto beat Atlanta. Hernandez went 2 for 5, including a sixth-inning home run to center off Jacob Webb that put Toronto ahead 10-0.

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter watches his three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Duane Underwood Jr. during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter, top, rounds second after hitting a three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Duane Underwood Jr., bottom, during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman (19) scores past Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings on a double by Nolan Arenado off starting pitcher JT Brubaker during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, April 30, 2021. The umpire is James Hoye. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado watches his RBI double off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Ka'ai Tom fields an RBI double hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Pirates' Kevin Newman, left, scores on a wild pitch by St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kodi Whitley (38) during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Pirates' Kevin Newman hits an RBI single off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher John Gant during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds (10) scores on a single by Kevin Newman off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher John Gant during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)