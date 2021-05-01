Senior citizen centers offer lunches

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the senior citizens centers. Although the centers aren't open for activities, grab-and-go lunches are available, according to a news release.

The week's menu:

Monday -- Turkey sandwich, slaw, tomato wedges, white bread, cookie and milk.

Tuesday -- Pinto beans and ham, sliced tomato and onion, cooked cabbage, cornbread, angel food cake with strawberries and milk.

Wednesday -- Meatloaf, okra and tomatoes, scalloped potatoes, peaches and milk.

Thursday -- Breaded chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, beets, tropical fruit and milk.

Friday -- Hamburger patty, hamburger bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato salad, triple orange salad and milk. Details: Strachota Senior Center, (870) 543-6323.

Corps issues small-craft advisory

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District, issued a small-craft advisory for the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System in Arkansas. Rainfall in eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas is causing flows on the system to rise, according to a news release Thursday.

Small-craft advisories are issued when flows exceed 70,000 cubic feet per second. Strong currents and large debris can threaten the safety of pleasure craft during high flows.

River flows at Van Buren were more than 200,000 c.f.s. and rising. Flows could approach 300,000 c.f.s. in the upper reach of the river through the remainder of this week.

Daily river information can be obtained at www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil or the Corps' mobile app. Recreation information can be found at www.swl.usace.army.mil, at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace and at www.twitter.com/usacelittlerock.

Parole board sets monthly meetings

The Arkansas Parole Board will hold its regular monthly board meetings May 13 and May 27 in the Richard Lee Richardson Auditorium at North Little Rock. Sessions will begin at 9 a.m. unless otherwise noted online, according to a news release.

The board will meet to deliberate on individual cases at 9 a.m. May 12 and May 26 in the office of the chairman, John Felts, at 1302 Pike Ave, Suite D in North Little Rock. Deliberations on individual cases are closed to the public.

The board will meet to receive victim input at 9 a.m. Wednesday at and May 19. Victim input meetings are closed to the public.

The full calendar of hearings and meetings can be found https://doc.arkansas.gov/parole-board/.