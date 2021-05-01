Southeast Arkansas residents among state police graduates

Thirty Arkansas State Police recruits received their trooper commissions Thursday during a graduation ceremony. The class includes southeast Arkansas troopers.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Public Safety Secretary Jami Cook and Col. Bill Bryant, director of the Arkansas State Police, addressed the recruit class during the ceremony, according to a news release.

New troopers with local ties include:

James Harrell, 43, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop E, Jefferson County. He is a graduate of Watson Chapel High School.

Joe Willie Anderson, 41, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop F, Dallas County. He is a graduate of Dollarway High School and Southeast Arkansas College at Pine Bluff.

Tyler Grant, 24, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop F, Drew County. He is a graduate of McGehee High School.

Blake Scott Irvin, 30, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop C, Mississippi County. He is a graduate of Watson Chapel High School and Arkansas State University.

Markeith Terrell Neal, 29, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop D, Monroe County. He is a graduate of Watson Chapel High School.

Andrew Stovall, 30, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop A, Pulaski County. He is a graduate of Poyen High School and Columbia Southern University.

The graduation ceremony is available at https://www.facebook.com › ARStatePolice