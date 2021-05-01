State Sports Briefs

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UALR gains JUCO transfer

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has added junior college guard Destini Whitehead, the program announced Friday.

The 5-10 transfer joins the Trojans from Panola College, where she averaged 8.9 points and 3.1 rebounds in two seasons. Whitehead made 18 starts and scored 9.4 points per game on 36.3% shooting from the field, and shot 35.1 from three-point range as a sophomore in 2020-21.

Whitehead, who will be a redshirt junior with the Trojans, is the team's fourth addition of the offseason, joining Sali Kourouma, Amari Conn and Azaria Robinson.

--Eli Lederman

BASEBALL

Henderson State tops Ouachita Baptist

Henderson State University used 10 hits and strong pitching performances to earn a 10-3 victory over Ouachita Baptist University on Friday in Arkadelphia.

Spencer Taack earned his sixth win of the season for the Reddies (21-14, 16-12 Great American Conference), allowing 3 runs on 5 hits while striking out 6 and walking 2 in 6.1 innings.

Greyson Stevens went 2 for 4 with four RBI for Henderson State.

Williams Baptist loses two

Williams Baptist College dropped its final conference doubleheader to William Woods, losing 11-6 and 5-4 on Friday in Fulton, Mo.

Chas Bell had a three-run double in the first game, and Dezmond Cordova went 2 for 5 with two RBI in the second for Williams Baptist (13-29, 8-20 American Midwest Conference).

Lyon College goes on the offensive

Lyon College banged out 33 hits en route to a pair of victories over Hannibal-LaGrange on Friday in Hannibal, Mo. Lyon won 15-2 and 14-1.

Haydn Finley went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI in the first game, and Alan West went 3 for 4 with 3 RBI in the second game for Lyon (19-21, 14-12 American Midwest Conference).

SOFTBALL

Harding gets doubleheader sweep

Harding University improved its winning streak to 10 games Friday after a doubleheader sweep of East Central (Okla.) in Ada, Okla.

The Lady Bisons (29-11, 20-9 Great American Conference) won 9-0 in five innings in the first game and 2-1 in the second game.

Nicole Shano went 2 for 4 with 3 RBI to lead Harding in the first game. Ashton Bryce drove in Madison Fraley for the go-ahead run in the second game.

Home runs power SAU

Southern Arkansas University used home runs from Christina Hill, Sarah Evans and Makana Morton for an 8-0 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State on Friday in Magnolia.

Hill drove in three runs for SAU (21-7, 17-5 Great American Conference), and Faith Otts and Sarah Evans each drove in two.