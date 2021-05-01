Stocks pull back, but April still 2021's best month

Stocks gave back some of their recent gains Friday, though the market still closed out April with its biggest monthly gain so far this year.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as investors backed away from technology, financial and communication stocks. Despite the decline, the benchmark index ended April with a 5.2% gain, its best month since November 2020, when President Joe Biden was elected.

Under Biden, the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its best first 100 days under a new president since Franklin D. Roosevelt took office in 1933, according to LPL Financial, with a 9.9% return as of Thursday. The Dow delivered a 6.1% return during former President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

The S&P 500, which hit an all-time high a day earlier, fell 30.30 points to 4,181.17. The index eked out a gain of less than 0.1% for the week. The Dow fell 185.51 points, or 0.5%, to 33,874.85 and the Nasdaq lost 119.86 points, or 0.85%, to 13,962.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fared worse than the broader market. It fell 29.01 points, or 1.3%, to 2,266.45.

The gains have come as large-scale coronavirus vaccination programs help people return to jobs and normal behaviors after more than a year of restrictions.

"It's been a very solid month for global equities across the board," said Megan Horneman, director of portfolio strategy at Verdence Capital Advisors. "Periods of pullbacks are definitely expected when you have valuations run so much."

The Commerce Department delivered more encouraging news Thursday when it said the U.S. economy grew at a brisk 6.4% annual rate in the last quarter and is likely to accelerate further as more vaccinations are administered and covid-19 cases continue to fall.

The department reported that household incomes surged 21% last month, driven largely by the $1,400 payments that went out to most Americans as part of President Biden's economic package. Consumer spending rose at the fastest pace in nine months.

Biden's administration is also pushing for more infrastructure spending to boost the economy further. The big policy and spending proposals have investors looking further up the road to what a "new normal" looks like after the pandemic, Pride said.

Treasury yields have stabilized after jumping earlier this year as concerns about inflation rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 1.62% from 1.64% late Thursday, and was down from 1.68% at the start of the month. Analysts still expect yields to rise again.

Investors have also gotten strong corporate earnings which have helped justify higher stock prices.

Amazon initially rose after the e-commerce giant reported that its profits more than tripled in the latest quarter. It ended 0.1% lower Friday. Earnings from other Big Tech companies have also blown away expectations. Apple and Google parent company Alphabet each reported this week that their profits more than doubled in the first quarter. Facebook came close; its earnings nearly doubled.

More than half of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported their results, which show earnings growth of 54% percent so far for index, according to FactSet.

Investors will get another big dose of earnings reports to start off May, including results from drugmakers Eli Lilly, Merck as well as Pepsi, Colgate-Palmolive, the railroad CSX and drugstore giant CVS. Investors will also get April's jobs report next week.