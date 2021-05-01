Suicide prevention goal of four events

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and a grant from the Arkansas Community Foundation are co-sponsoring three in-person events this month and one in-person event next month in Arkansas to train faith community leaders in offering support, hope and connection when addressing suicide with their congregations.

"Soul Shop: Ministering to Faith Communities Affected by Suicide" will hold the free trainings at these locations, times and dates:

• University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences East, classroom 306 and 308, Helena-West Helena; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. May 11. Register at bit.ly/2QFaIAp.

• University of Arkansas Community College, Nursing and Allied Health Building, 2005 White Drive, Batesville; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. May 14; register at bit.ly/3e0w6sM.

• Brinkley First United Methodist Church, 404 W. Ash St., Brinkley; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. May 15. Register at bit.ly/32YFWFd.

• University of Arkansas at Monticello, Fine Arts Auditorium, 371 University Drive, Monticello; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. June 21. Register at bit.ly/3gKwwW1.

All covid-19 guidelines will be in place at in-person events, including requiring attendees to wear masks and social distance; hand sanitizer will be available. For more information contact Mary Meacham at mary.afsp.ar@gmail.com or (870) 734-6112.