Take-back day collects 180 pounds of unwanted prescription medicines

The Jefferson County sheriff's office along with the Tri-County Drug Task Force collected unwanted drugs on April 24, officials say.

The event was part of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Drug Take-Back Initiative, a national effort to safely collect and dispose of unwanted, unused, and/or expired prescription drugs.

Jefferson County residents "turned in 180 pounds of prescription pills," according to a news release. During National Drug Take-Back Day on Oct. 24, more than 4,100 law enforcement agencies participating nationwide were responsible for collecting of 985,392 pounds or 492.7 tons, of prescription medications that were ultimately destroyed.

"The event was great -- a success," said Capt. Yohance Brunson, Tri-County Drug Task Force commander. "Despite covid-19, people came out to drop off their drugs because they know just how important this is for our community."

Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. offered thanks to participants.

"Partnerships that have a heart for the safety and success of Jefferson County are what makes programs like this work," Woods said. "I'd like to extend a hearty thank-you to every citizen who saw the importance and value to gathering up and getting rid of the medicines that have the potential to lead to overdose or abuse. I'd also like to express my appreciation to the deputies and volunteers (from) Exodus Life, Empowerment Council Inc. and ... Arkansas Community Corrections for spending their Saturday to staff this initiative."

For people who still want to turn in drugs and missed the last event, they can still do so at other sites, Woods said.

"We have secure daily collection bins available at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (410 E. Second Ave.) as well as at Doctor's Orders Pharmacies (2302 W. 28th Ave. in Pine Bluff and 7240 Sheridan Road in White Hall.)," he said.