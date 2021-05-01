Time for tea

GENTRY — Moms wearing decorative hats shared tea time with their youngsters at Gentry Learning Academy on April 23.

After the children sang “You Are My Sunshine” to their mothers, they shared cookies and tea and, most importantly, time together at the annual event.

The Mommy and Me Tea Party has been an annual event over the past several years, according to Helen Castillo, a teacher at the Learning Academy. She said the children work hard to make the decorative hats and to learn a song to sing to their moms at the event.

And the children, wearing their hats and decorative costumes, seemed to cherish the time to display their learned graces and hard work.