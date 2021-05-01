Tools & Toys: WORX Rotary Tool Combo & Easy Digging Long Handled Pick

WORX Rotary Tool and Airbrush Combo

What's to love: Another great combo kit by WORX — for the do-it-yourselfer, crafter or hobbyist — that is portable and compact

What does it do: The airbrush may be used for painting models, murals, signs and even applying cosmetics for that airbrushed look. It has a dual-function trigger that separates air flow and paint volume which allows for a wide spray to a fine line in a single stroke. The MakerX Rotary Tool with its various accessories can be used for cutting, drilling, detail sanding, polishing, engraving and etching. What makes this kit portable is the included MakerX Hub, powered by a 20V Max Lithium Power Share battery. No need to be near an electrical outlet. The tools connect to the portable hub with a 4-foot power cord. The kit sells for $149.99 and is covered by a three-year limited warranty. For more information, visit worx.com.

Easy Digging Long Handled Pick

What's to love: The longer handles — 46 inches in length — make working upright easier, with more leverage, which helps protect one's back.

What does it do: Made for light prying to help dig through soil and stones, the pick head is made of forged steel and weighs 3.5 pounds. It has a 1.8-inches-wide chisel blade on one end and a 8-inch tapered pick on the other. The extra long handle has a steel core under molded exterior-grade polypropylene with grooves and texture at the grip end for easy handling. The pickax sells for $54.95. The company also has a long-handled mattock, used for chopping roots, which sells for $57.95. Visit easydigging.com for more information.