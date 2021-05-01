UAPB incident leaves man, woman injured

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff was placed on lockdown Thursday night after an on-campus altercation left a woman stabbed and man shot.

The victims were transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center and are in serious but stable condition, the university said in a release. The release indicated that the man is a student . A spokesperson said Friday afternoon that the woman is not a UAPB student.

No other information regarding the victims' identities was available at that time.

UAPB Chancellor Laurence Alexander said campus officials were unsure of the details of the disturbance but have determined that several people were involved in a fight in the dining hall parking lot where the man and woman were injured. The investigation is ongoing, he said.

A safety alert was sent about 11 p.m. to students announcing the campus lockdown . The message instructed students to secure their area, remain where they were and await further instructions from the campus police and local authorities.

Campus and city police responded to the incident, officials said, but when asked for further details, a spokesperson with the Pine Bluff department said the agency was not at the scene. A university staff member referred questions to the campus police chief, who could not be reached.

"Please join me in turning our attention, thoughts and prayers to the victims of this tragedy, their families and the entire UAPB community," Alexander said in the release. "I want to assure the university community that the safety of our students remains our top priority."

Counseling is being offered to students.