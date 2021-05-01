UCA’s Rochell drafted by Los Angeles Rams in 4th round

No stars? No matter.

Robert Rochell made history Saturday, becoming the highest-drafted player from the University of Central Arkansas, as the Los Angeles Rams selected the 6-0, 193-pound cornerback with the 130th overall pick in the 4th round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Rochell, a Shreveport, La. native, played in 42 games over four seasons with the Bears, intercepting 10 passes and breaking up 28 more while earning All-Southland and All-American honors as a junior.

When UCA identified Rochell at Fair Park High School, he was primarily a 5-8 skill position player on the offensive side of the ball, playing running back and wide receiver.

But the Bears saw Rochell’s future on the other side of the line of scrimmage — he was a high-level sprinter and still had room to grow physically. Coach Nathan Brown offered Rochell as a cornerback with the possibility of maybe returning to offense if things didn’t work out.

That never happened. After redshirting his first year in Conway, Rochell took over as a starter late in his first on-field season and took off from there.

The former Bear now goes onto the NFL, where he’ll join a Rams team featuring former No. 1 pick Matthew Stafford at quarterback and two-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.