HORSE RACING

Malathaat wins Oaks

Favorite Malathaat overtook Travel Column entering the stretch and edged Search Results in a tight duel to the finish line, winning the 147th Kentucky Oaks by a neck on Friday. The $1.25 million marquee race for 3-year-old fillies was back in its traditional spring spot at Churchill Downs the day before the Kentucky Derby. Both races were delayed to Labor Day last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Todd Pletcher’s unbeaten bay filly broke a little wide from the No. 10 post as the 5-2 choice before settling into the mix rounding the first turn. Malathaat surged forward and charged after the final turn to move past a fading Travel Column before stalking Search Results down the stretch. Malathaat finally got the edge in the final furlong and held on to improve to 5-0 and give Pletcher his fourth Oaks victory.

FOOTBALL

Kansas hires Leipold

Kansas hired Buffalo’s Lance Leipold on Friday, turning over one of college football’s worst programs to a longtime Division III coach with strong Midwestern roots. Leipold signed a six-year contract and takes over for Les Miles, who won a national championship at LSU. Miles parted with Kansas after two losing seasons and amid sexual harassment allegations dating to his time with the Tigers. Leipold has been with the Bulls the past six years, building a downtrodden program into a perennial bowl contender. He is 37-33 with Buffalo, leading the school to its best seasons since joining the Mid-American Conference in 1999. Before jumping to the Division I level, the 56-year-old Leipold won six national championships in eight seasons while going 109-6 as the head coach of his alma mater, Wisconsin-Whitewater.

GOLF

Parks share lead

Hee Young Park birdied her final hole Friday to move into a tie for the lead with Inbee Park at the HSBC Women’s World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. Hee Young Park (68) and No. 2-ranked Inbee Park (69) had two-round totals of 11-under 133 at the LPGA event. Another South Korean player, Hyo Joo Kim, was two strokes behind in a tie for third with Lin Xiyu of China. Lin birdied her last hole to also finish with a 68. Former Women’s PGA champion Hannah Green shot 66 — tied for the low round of the day — and now has 14 consecutive rounds under par. The Australian, who shot 71 on Thursday, was one of only three players who shot in the 60s all four rounds in Los Angeles last week. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez shot a 71 on Friday and is at 5 under for the tournament.

Angles in second in Spain

Nicolai von Dellingshausen of Germany took a three-shot lead of the Tenerife Open after matching a career-best 62 through the second round on Friday. Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles of Spain is in second. Angles turned in a 64 on Friday and is three shots back at 13-under 129. Von Dellingshausen carded a 9-under round at the Golf Costa Adeje course on the Canary Islands. He made seven birdies to go with one bogey before eagling the par-5 18th hole by making a 20-foot putt from the fringe.

Garber grabs Huntsville lead

Joey Garber carded a 6-under 64 on Friday at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Huntsville Championship in Huntsville, Ala., and leads the tournament by three strokes. Garber is at 11-under 129 at the halfway point. Paul Barjon and Harry Hall are at 8-under 132. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) is tied for 18th after a 3-under 67 on Friday. He is at 4-under

Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) shot a 5-under 65 on Friday and is tied for 42nd with a 2-under 138. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) shot a 70 for the second consecutive day and is tied for 73rd. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) turned in a 1-over 71 on Friday and is at 1-over for the tournament. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) shot a 72 on Friday and is at 5-over 145.

TENNIS

Top seed loses in Munich

Top-seeded Alexander Zverev lost in the Munich Open quarterfinals to Belarussian qualifier Ilya Ivashka 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-3 on Friday. Trying to add to his Munich titles in 2017 and 2018, Zverev served for the match against Ivashka at 5-4 in the second set. But he was broken. Ivashka, ranked 107th, made the decisive break at 4-3 in the third for his first top 10 win. Zverev is ranked sixth. Ivashka saved six of nine break points he faced and achieved a second consecutive victory from a set down. He plays another German, Jan-Lennard Struff, in the semifinals. Struff defeated fourth-seeded Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (3).

Osaka advances in Madrid

Second-seeded Naomi Osaka made a successful return to clay at the Madrid Open by beating Misaki Doi 7-5, 6-2 in the first round on Friday. Osaka overcame Doi’s strong start by hitting six aces and breaking her serve five times. A leg injury meant Osaka missed last season’s clay-court swing, and her last individual tournament on the surface was at Roland Garros in 2019. She played and lost for Japan against Spain’s Sara Sorribes in the Fed Cup in February 2020. Osaka, the U.S. Open and Australian Open champion, next plays Karolina Muchova after the Czech beat Qiang Wang 6-1, 6-3. Third-seeded Simona Halep, who won the tournament in 2016 and ‘17, beat Sorribes 6-0, 7-5.