WLJ firm begins startup partnership

WLJ Tech Law is partnering with Startup Junkie with the goal of strengthening startup businesses in Arkansas.

Attorneys with WLJ, a division of Wright Lindsey Jennings, have agreed to offer resources, including seminars, podcasts and blogs to Startup Junkie for the rest of the year.

Startup Junkie is a consulting group for entrepreneurs that offers services at no cost. WLJ was formed to serve the legal needs of small businesses and startups, from corporate formation and capital building to intellectual property and employment concerns.

Under the partnership, WLJ will sponsor Startup Junkie initiatives and events this year such as the Startup Crawl and Fuel Accelerator.

"With many small businesses and startups still battling the impact of covid-19 on their growth, and the continued struggle of women and minority entrepreneurs to overcome systemic challenges, it is a critical time to increase our support for an inclusive and vibrant community," WLJ Attorney Brandon Middleton said in a written statement Friday.