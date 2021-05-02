2 dead, 1 injured in NW shooting

The Arkansas State Police arrested a Madison County man Saturday in the deaths of his uncle and mother, and the nonfatal shooting of his father, according to a news release.

Samuel Oliver Simmons, 44, was arrested near Huntsville, the release said. He reportedly was in the Madison County jail late Saturday, awaiting formal charges.

Sheriff's deputies were sent at 5:30 a.m. to 1641 Madison County Road 5675 just off Arkansas 23, where they found Richard Simmons Jr., 67, Mark Lee Simmons, 66, and Mary Simmons, 65, with bullet wounds, according to the release.

Mark and Mary Simmons were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their bodies were taken to the state Crime Laboratory. Richard Simmons was listed in stable condition at a Fayetteville hospital, the release states.