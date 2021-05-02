Little Rock notebook

2 ordinance bids

delayed to May 18

Measures on youth violence and marijuana recently submitted for the Little Rock Board of Directors' consideration have been delayed until the board's May 18 meeting.

A proposed ordinance submitted by City Director Doris Wright of Ward 6 would seek to address a "youth violence crisis" in the city by funneling up to $700,000 in unused funding from prevention, intervention and treatment programs to a targeted community development initiative that board members approved last year.

The city would waive a competitive bidding process, and partner with Arkansas Baptist College to evaluate youth violence statistics and recommend programs, according to Wright's proposal.

The other proposed ordinance, which was submitted by City Director Ken Richardson of Ward 2, would make the investigation, arrest and prosecution of marijuana-related offenses the lowest priority for the city's authorities.

It is Richardson's third attempt at securing board approval for the proposed, which has failed in board votes twice before.

Authority begins

an online system

The Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority has launched an online procurement system for Arkansas businesses interested in partnering with the water authority.

The system, known as AR Bid, allows vendors to receive notifications of invitations to bid at no cost of access. It includes Central Arkansas Water, Pulaski County and the city of Conway, according to an April 23 news release.

The portal was developed as part of a collaboration between the entities, as well as the Arkansas Economic Development Commission's Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Division, and can be accessed at: arkansas.ionwave.net.

"AR Bid serves as a one stop location that helps level the playing field to allow small businesses and businesses with diverse ownership groups to demonstrate their ability to innovate and helps large businesses to leverage their experience and capacity," said Amber Yates, the procurement administrator for the Water Reclamation Authority, in a statement included with the release.