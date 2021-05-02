Belgian revelers again defy virus rules

BRUSSELS -- A few thousand people gathered for an illegal party in a Brussels park Saturday to protest pandemic restrictions, only to be met with a big police force that used a water cannon and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

It was the second such open-air gathering in a month. Once again, the mostly young people disregarded pleas from the government and the capital city to stay away and respect mask and social-distancing rules.

Police arrived early at La Cambre woods after being warned that the party would be organized. The clashes occurred after big crowds started gathering late in the afternoon.

Some protesters gathered around a bonfire shouting "Freedom!" and "Where is the party? Here is the party!" Some pelted the police with objects.

Belgium still has strict rules banning major gatherings and insists on people wearing masks in large crowds.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/52belgium/]

The Brussels prosecutor's office had warned that police would be deployed at the park and that anyone breaching restrictions could be prosecuted. It was unclear how many people had been detained or injured. At least one person was seen being taken away on a stretcher and put into an ambulance.

Two dozen people were arrested during the last illegal party and several people were injured.

6.8 Japan quake raises no tsunami fear

TOKYO -- A strong earthquake struck early Saturday off northern Japan, causing no risk of a tsunami but leaving three people injured and shaking buildings in Tokyo, authorities said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude-6.8 earthquake hit at a depth of 30 miles off the coast of Miyagi prefecture.

Two people were injured in Miyagi and another in the neighboring prefecture of Fukushima, but none of the injuries was life-threatening, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

There was no major disruption in transportation, although Shinkansen bullet trains were temporarily suspended for safety checks and some lines were delayed, East Japan Railway Co. said.

Miyagi prefecture, in the country's rugged northeast, was heavily damaged by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that left more than 18,000 people dead.

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority said no abnormalities were reported at nuclear plants, including the Fukushima Daiichi, which melted down in the 2011 disaster.

In March, another strong earthquake occurred off the coast of Miyagi prefecture, triggering a tsunami advisory for part of the northern coast. No major damage was reported, but several people suffered minor injuries.

In mid-February, another powerful quake in the region killed one person and left more than 180 hurt, although most of the injuries were minor.

Yemen flooding deadly as rains lay siege

SANAA, Yemen -- Floods swept through parts of Yemen during heavy seasonal rains, leaving at least 13 people dead, including two children, security officials said Saturday.

Fatalities were reported in the provinces of Sanaa, Ibb, Shabwa and Hodeida, where rain began falling in late March, the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Heavy rains also pelted the provinces of Aden, Taiz and Hadramawt, where flooding damaged houses and vehicles, they said. Rescuers managed to save some residents trapped in their cars.

Yemen's weather center issued statements in recent days warning people to stay away from flood ducts in affected areas and to take necessary precautions. Yemen's rainy season runs from April through August.

Last year, flooding in Yemen left dozens dead and forced tens of thousands to leave their homes.

The Arab world's poorest country is divided between Houthi rebels in the north and an internationally recognized government in the south. The two sides have been at war since the Iran-backed rebels swept across much of the north and seized the capital, Sanaa, late in 2014. They forced the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi into exile in Saudi Arabia.

Yemen is at the southern corner of the Arabian Peninsula, overlooking the Red and Arabian seas.

Fierce storm hits in China; death toll 11

BEIJING -- An extreme thunderstorm hit an eastern Chinese city Friday night, leaving 11 people dead and 102 injured, with strong winds toppling buildings and trees.

Nantong city, in the eastern province of Jiangsu, was among the hardest-hit when the extreme weather swept the Yangtze delta, according to state-affiliated newspaper Global Times.

Rescuers evacuated 3,050 people, a government notice said.

Wind speeds of 100 mph overturned a fishing ship. Two sailors were rescued and search operations were underway for the nine remaining crew members, the notice said.

Electricity has been restored in Nantong, and collapsed trees, damaged vehicles and windows that were blown away were being cleared.