Pulaski County notebook

7 sheriff's office

recruits graduate

The Pulaski County sheriff's office training division celebrated the graduation of seven recruits from Basic Class 2021-A-E on Friday afternoon.

Judge Wendell Griffen spoke at the 1 p.m. event, which was followed by a reception honoring the graduates.

James R. Booth Jr., Christopher C. Craft, Brandon J. Mosley, Michael D. Peery, Shelby L. Price, Paden C. Thorn and Enrico Wilkins were all honored for finishing the class.

Additionally, three graduates received awards for excellence in the class. Mosley achieved the firearm award. Peery won the class spokesman and academic awards, and Thorn received the physical fitness award.

$25 pet adoptions

offered at shelter

The Humane Society of Pulaski County will participate in the Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters National event beginning this week, according to a Facebook post.

The event, which begins Wednesday and ends May 9, aims to find owners for homeless pets around the country by supporting 200 shelters, including Pulaski County's Humane Society. The Pulaski County shelter will offer reduced fees for adoptions.

During the event, a person interested in adopting a pet may do so for $25, the post stated.

Adoptions are by appointment only. Those interested can make appointments at warmhearts.org/adopt.

Over 100 inmates

fully vaccinated

At the end of last week, more than 100 Pulaski County jail inmates had received their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to the sheriff's office.

Freiderica Pharmacy and Compounding provided the second doses to 161 inmates as of Friday, a Facebook post read.

The number of inmates in the jail was just under 900 as of Friday afternoon, according to the jail's online roster.