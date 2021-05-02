Aces in the hole

TRAVIS DOUGLAS, No. 14, Centennial Valley Country Club (Conway), 125 yards, A-wedge. Witnesses: Ken Wygowski, Gary Elliott, Jeff Oscar.

CLAY ETHRIDGE, No. 5, Maumelle Country Club, 196 yards, 5-iron.

RONALD LAMB, No. 2, Fox Hills Country Club (Paragould), 95 yards. Witnesses: Eddie Carner, Georgie Moore, Bill Van Gilder.

FRANK SHARER, No. 16, Red Apple Country Club (Heber Springs), 135-yards, 7-wood. Witnesses: Mike Gibson, Bill Everitt, Jim Lambert, Jim Sanders.

KEN STOLL, No. 3, Rebsamen Golf Course, 128 yards, heaven wood. Witnesses: Don Crow, Bob Menken, Bruce Campbell, and John Morrice

MAKE AN ACE? TELL US ABOUT IT!

Send an email to

ffrisco@adgnewsroom.com