Active covid cases rise for 6th day, hit 5-week high

Arkansas saw 137 new cases of covid-19 Sunday, outpacing the number of Arkansans who have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health.

The number of active cases increased by 19 to 2,055. The Health Department has not reported that many active cases since March 26.

Two more people have died, bringing the virus' death toll in Arkansas since March 2020 to 5,743.

Coronavirus hospitalizations rose by three, to 171. Since the pandemic reached the state last year, 15,866 Arkansans have been hospitalized with the disease.

"The new cases remind us of the need for everyone to get vaccinated," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said via social media Sunday. "Our communities are working hard to make it easily available to all, so let’s make the effort to get it done."

Health workers administered another 5,638 doses of vaccine. The state also received 1,000 more doses Sunday, according to the Health Department.

Another 4,006 Arkansans are now considered fully immunized, for a total of 757,314.

More details in Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.