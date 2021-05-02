Arkansas Achievers

• The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana has announced that Lindsey McDowell, a graduate of Genoa Central High School, has been awarded the Bridge scholarship to attend the college. The award is $1,000 per academic year.

• Jessica Hoffman, a student at Episcopal Collegiate School, has received the Morehead-Cain scholarship to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill beginning in the fall.

• Emily Shetzer, a graduate of Genoa Central High School, has been awarded the Honors scholarship to attend the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana. The award is $2,400 per academic year.

• The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana has also announced that Macie Sims, a graduate of Genoa Central High School, has been awarded the Honors scholarship.

• Colton Chandler, a graduate of Arkansas High School, has also been awarded the Honors scholarship to attend the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana.

• Jessica Culver, an economics instructor at Ozark High School, has been named the 2021 Arkansas Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom Outstanding Teacher.

• Allison Bonner, a graduate of Blevins High School, has been awarded the Chancellor's scholarship to attend the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana. The award is $3,400 per academic year.

• Genoa Central High School graduate Madison Sims has also been awarded the Chancellor's scholarship to attend the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana.

• Arkansas High School senior Evin Burton has been named the Broadcast On-Air Talent of the Year by the Arkansas Scholastic Press Association.

• Brayden Capps and Gaylon Williams received the gold medal in Audio/Radio Production in the state championship of Arkansas SkillsUSA. Evin Burton, Haylee Bustin, Demonte Jamison and Kloe Witt won the bronze medal for Broadcast News Production.

• The Clinton Presidential Center has announced the winning designers of this year's Curbside Couture, the 10th anniversary of its "green" fashion show. Curbside Couture invites students from elementary to high school to create designs made of recycled and upcycled materials.

More than 35 students entered the 2021 Curbside Couture Virtual Fashion Show with their hand-made designs, "using everything from puzzle pieces and grocery bags to old Halloween costumes and artificial flowers," according to a Monday news release.

Local designers decided the winning designs whose creators won cash prizes. Winning designers were chosen by a panel of jurors, including local designers Connie Fails, Korto Momolu and Bryant Phelan.

This year's fashion show can be found on the Clinton Center's YouTube page.

The winners are:

• Grades 3-5: first place, Sariah Batista, Meadowcliff Elementary; second place, William Bednara, Academics Plus Charter School; third place, Makynise Spencer, Landmark Elementary.

• Grades 6-8: first place, Lorin E.B. Hill, Mann Magnet; second place, Kylie Willhite, Maumelle Charter School; third place, Oriana Smith, Academics Plus Charter School.

• Grades 9-12: first place, Kristin Lehmann, Nemo Vista High School; second place, Gautami Lohakare, Little Rock Central High School; third place, Leila Geary, Bentonville West High School.

• Special recognition: best technical execution of design, Meecah Collins and Shelbey Breshears, Cabot Freshman Academy; singer creative award, Kaiba Ali, Cabot Freshman Academy; honorable mention, Rowan Graves, Fulbright Elementary School.

