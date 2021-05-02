Best-sellers
Fiction
OCEAN PREY by John Sandford. The 31st book in the Prey series. When federal officers are killed, Lucas Davenport and Virgil Flowers team up to investigate matters.
THE HILL WE CLIMB by Amanda Gorman. The poem read on President Joe Biden's Inauguration Day, by the youngest poet to write and perform an inaugural poem.
THE DEVIL'S HAND by Jack Carr. The fourth book in the Terminal List series. James Reece is given a top-secret CIA mission.
THE FOUR WINDS by Kristin Hannah. As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading west.
THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.
THE RED BOOK by James Patterson and David Ellis. The second book in the Black Book thriller series. Chicago detective Billy Harney investigates his own past.
THE GOOD SISTER by Sally Hepworth. Past secrets come up when Fern decides to pay back her twin sister Rose by having a baby for her.
THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE by V.E. Schwab. A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.
WIN by Harlan Coben. Windsor Horne Lockwood III might rectify cold cases connected to his family that have eluded the FBI for decades.
STARGAZER by Anne Hillerman. Can Leaphorn give Chee and Manuelito the guidance they need to find the justice they seek?
Nonfiction
ON THE HOUSE by John Boehner. The former speaker of the House reflects on his time in Washington, key political figures and the current state of the Republican Party.
THE CODE BREAKER by Walter Isaacson. How the Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and her colleagues invented CRISPR, a tool that can edit DNA.
BROKEN HORSES by Brandi Carlile. The six-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter recounts difficulties during her formative years and her hard-won successes.
EMPIRE OF PAIN by Patrick Radden Keefe. A portrait of the Sackler family, known for their philanthropy toward institutions around the world and their involvement with Valium and Oxycontin.
GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.
CASTE by Isabel Wilkerson. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.
UNTAMED by Glennon Doyle. The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.
BROKEN by Jenny Lawson. The humorist maps out her mental and physical health journey.
FINDING FREEDOM by Erin French. A memoir by the chef and owner of the Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine.
THINK AGAIN by Adam Grant. An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world.
Paperback fiction
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.
THE SONG OF ACHILLES by Madeline Miller.
LATER by Stephen King.
THE ROSE CODE by Kate Quinn.
BIG SUMMER by Jennifer Weiner.
Paperback nonfiction
THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.
BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall.
BECOMING by Michelle Obama.
WHITE FRAGILITY by Robin DiAngelo.
MINOR FEELINGS by Cathy Park Hong.
Source: The New York Times