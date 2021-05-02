Best-sellers

Fiction

OCEAN PREY by John Sandford. The 31st book in the Prey series. When federal officers are killed, Lucas Davenport and Virgil Flowers team up to investigate matters.

THE HILL WE CLIMB by Amanda Gorman. The poem read on President Joe Biden's Inauguration Day, by the youngest poet to write and perform an inaugural poem.

THE DEVIL'S HAND by Jack Carr. The fourth book in the Terminal List series. James Reece is given a top-secret CIA mission.

THE FOUR WINDS by Kristin Hannah. As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading west.

THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

THE RED BOOK by James Patterson and David Ellis. The second book in the Black Book thriller series. Chicago detective Billy Harney investigates his own past.

THE GOOD SISTER by Sally Hepworth. Past secrets come up when Fern decides to pay back her twin sister Rose by having a baby for her.

THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE by V.E. Schwab. A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

WIN by Harlan Coben. Windsor Horne Lockwood III might rectify cold cases connected to his family that have eluded the FBI for decades.