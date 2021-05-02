Birth Announcements

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
April 21
Ben and Stephanie Jennings, Clarendon, daughter.
April 22
Kayla Pitt and Kevin Twiss Jr., Little Rock, daughter.
Jeff and Jenny Hendricks, Little Rock, daughter.
April 23
Chloe Wood and Tito Mendoza, Sherwood, son.
April 25
Justin and La'Shandra Barnes, Little Rock, daughter.
Andrea Bynum and Michael Pridgeon, Little Rock, daughter.
April 26
Ben and Abby Rainwater, Little Rock, daughter.
Joshua and Jelena Smith, Little Rock, daughter.
April 27
Aaron and Brianna Andrews, Bryant, son.
April 28
Cameron and Annette Terrell, Little Rock, son.