Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

E.T. Environmental Corporation, LLC, 2900 W. 68th St., Little Rock, $190,000.

State Permits Inc., 7525 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $100,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Heriberto Silva, 13319 Fourth St., Little Rock, $490,000.

Turner and Sons Construction Co., Inc., 208 Clervaux Drive, Little Rock, $440,000.

Midsouth Properties, LLC, 23 Short Leaf Lane, Little Rock, $300,000.

Stevens Commercial Contractors, Inc., 36 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $295,000.

Jacob White Construction Co., 12 Pine Manor Drive, Little Rock, $275,000.

Graham Smith Const., LLC, 5 Short Leaf Lane, Little Rock, $200,000.

Graham Smith Const., LLC, 1, Short Leaf Lane Little Rock, $200,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 14 Avant Garde Drive, Little Rock, $162,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 9 Wisteria Drive, Little Rock, $148,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 38 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $144,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 33 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $139,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 27 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, $139,000.

Adam Mittermeier, 2522 Broadway St., Little Rock, $96,000.

Rush and Co., Inc., 2925 Hidden Valley Drive, Little Rock, $85,000.

Perrymore Construction, Inc., 317 Beechwood St., Little Rock, $80,000.