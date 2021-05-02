The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72205

• 322 Barton St., residential, Jade Gassaway, 2:37 p.m. April 19, property valued at $501.

72209

• 6111 W 83rd St., commercial, Darryle Hinton, 7:13 a.m. April 26, property value unknown.

• 9300 Chicot Road, commercial, Community of Faith Lutheran Church, noon April 25, property valued at $1,700.

• 5241 Mabelvale Pike, residential, Angela Perry, 2:30 p.m. April 26, property valued at $15,000.

72210

• 9201 Stagecoach Road, commercial, Tonya Raymond, 5:10 a.m. April 26, property value unknown.