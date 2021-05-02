Bradley, Burns tied at Valspar

PALM HARBOR, Fla. -- Keegan Bradley hit one of his worst shots of the round and it led to eagle. Sam Burns hit a pair of tee shots right where he wanted and they cost him bogeys.

They finished where they started Saturday in the Valspar Championship, tied for the lead, and now they have company from Max Homa.

Both put a positive spin on a sloppy finish at Innisbrook.

Burns had a three-shot lead with five holes remaining, and he had to make an 8-foot bogey putt on the 18th hole for a 2-under 69 just to have a chance at sharing the lead.

"I thought I hit a really good tee shot on 16. It just snuck through the fairway there and just not really a good spot. And then 18, I thought that ball was in the fairway. I think it just kicked dead left and into a bad lie in the bunker," Burns said.

"I can't change anything from today," he said. "So tomorrow will be a fresh start and we'll try to work our process and go out there and try to take care of business."

Bradley, whose chip-in for eagle on the par-5 14th turned his fortunes quickly, was in the middle of the 18th fairway when he came up short in a bunker with a front pin. He blasted out to 7 feet and missed on the low side.

It was the fourth putt from inside 10 feet he missed on the back nine.

"Today could be my best round of the tournament so far. I just didn't hole the putts that I've been making the first two rounds," Bradley said. "But without doing that, I still shot 69 and I'm still tied for the lead. So all good."

They were at 14-under 199, tying the 54-hole tournament record set by K.J. Choi in 2002 and matched by Adam Hadwin in 2017.

Homa ran in a birdie putt from just inside 30 feet on the 15th hole, and after a bogey on the tough 16th, he closed out his round of 66 by making a 35-foot bending birdie putt from the fringe on the 18th.

That makes seven putts from 25 feet or longer this week for Homa, and it left him only one shot out of the lead as he goes for his second PGA Tour victory this year.

"Only one time I feel like I was out of position," Homa said. "Really struck the ball well, kept making putts. So that's been fun. But just kind of a repeat of last couple days."

Keegan Bradley walks on the eighth hole during the second round of the PGA's Valspar Championship golf touranment at Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla., Friday, April 30, 2021. (Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Keegan Bradley watches the green at the 18th hole during the PGA Valspar Championship golf tournament in Palm Harbor, Fla., Friday, April 30, 2021. (Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times via AP)