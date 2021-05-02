Busch wins with a second chance

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Kyle Busch blew a restart in overtime that should have cost him a race he'd dominated at Kansas Speedway. Given a second chance, Busch corrected his mistake and earned the 61st Truck Series of his career.

The win Saturday night was the fifth consecutive for Kyle Busch Motorsports and manufacturer Toyota has won all seven Truck Series races this year. Busch has won twice this year.

Busch won the first two stages and led a race-high 59 of the 140 laps. He got beat by Ross Chastain when the race first went to overtime as Busch struggled to get his Tundra through the gears.

Chastain sailed past Busch and pulled Zane Smith with him as Busch plummeted into traffic. But a spin deeper in the field brought out the caution, set up a restart for a second overtime and gave Busch another chance.

He restarted in the second row behind Chastain and Smith, darted to the top, pulled around to the front of the field and drove to the win by .665-seconds over Chastain. He did his customary bow with the checkered flag to the limited spectators permitted in the grandstands.

Busch, scheduled to race today in the Cup race at Kansas, said he struggled with restarts in the truck.

"No restarts went our way, definitely missed something being able to come up through the gears and get going. It just would not go," Busch said. "It was just slow. Guys would just swarm us."

Kyle Busch (51) crosses the finish line for the win during a NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Hailie Deegan (1) passes Chandler Smith (18) during a NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

John Nemechek (4) makes a pit stop during a NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)