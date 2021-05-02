Shooting reported at Wisconsin casino

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- An undetermined number of people were shot at a Wisconsin casino Saturday evening, authorities said.

The Oneida Casino in Green Bay tweeted that there was an active shooter at the site. Spokeswoman Bobbi Webster said later that "individuals" had been shot, but she didn't have information on how many or their conditions, and she didn't know whether the shooter was still at large.

Attorney General Josh Kaul tweeted shortly before 10 p.m. that the scene "is contained. There is no longer a threat to the community."

Webster said people were being cleared out of the casino and nearby properties.

"We do not know where the individual was shooting, or [where] individuals were shot," Webster said.

The Oneida Casino is operated by the Oneida Nation.

Casino visitor Max Westphal said he was standing outside after being evacuated for what he thought was a minor issue.

"All of a sudden, we hear a massive flurry of gunshots -- 20 to 30 gunshots for sure," Westphal told WBAY-TV. "We took off running toward the highway. ... There had to have been 50 cop cars that came by on the highway. It was honestly insane."

Chicago gunfire way up from year ago

CHICAGO -- Chicago has seen a significant increase in shootings and homicides so far this year, compared with the first four months of 2020, police said Saturday.

Statistics included in a news release from the Chicago Police Department reveal that a troubling rise in gun violence this year shows little sign of slowing. The city had five fewer homicides this April than last April, but the number of shooting victims increased to 299 from 225.

So far this year, 997 people have been shot, compared with 718 last year. The city has had 87 homicides -- 31 more than during the same period last year.

However, police did report some encouraging news about carjackings. According to the department, since adding 40 officers and four sergeants to a task force in early January, the number of reports of vehicular hijackings has dropped more than 55%.

"Vehicular hijackings remain a concern, but Chicago is trending in the right direction," said Superintendent David O. Brown.

Police are on pace to seize far more guns than they did last year in the nation's third-largest city, where officers recover more guns annually than are seized in New York and Los Angeles combined. According to the Chicago Police Department, the 3,600 guns seized so far this year represent a 34% increase from the total in the first four months of last year.

Bushes' Secret Service agent laid to rest

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine -- A service was held Saturday in Maine for a 50-year-old Secret Service agent who died while training during his shift at the Bush family compound at Walker's Point in Kennebunkport.

Keith Mills, a Secret Service officer who protected the late President George H.W. Bush and former President George W. Bush, died last week during training, said his brother Todd Mills of Gorham. An autopsy has been conducted, but the cause of death was not released.

Mills' death is considered a line-of-duty death.

The Portland Press Herald reported that a service was held Saturday at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco with a heavy presence from local law enforcement agencies, troopers from the Maine State Police and Secret Service agents.

In a statement, former President George W. Bush said he and his wife, Laura, "were saddened by the sudden loss of Keith Mills." Bush called Mills a "dedicated public servant and exemplary member of the United States Secret Service."

Mills joined the Kennebunkport Police Department in 1992 and left the department in 2002 to join the Secret Service.

Fort Worth voters picking next mayor

FORT WORTH -- Fort Worth will have a new mayor for the first time in a decade. Voters Saturday were choosing a successor for Betsy Price, the only Republican mayor of Texas' big cities.

The winner will take over a rapidly changing Fort Worth. The city has grown to nearly 1 million residents, and Democrats have made fast inroads in surrounding Tarrant County, one of the GOP's biggest strongholds in Texas.

Ten candidates are in the running, making a runoff likely.

Although the race is officially nonpartisan, the crowded field includes Tarrant County Democratic Party chairwoman Deborah Peoples, who lost to Price in 2019. If elected, she would become Fort Worth's first Black mayor.

Other contenders include Mattie Parker, Price's former chief of staff, and two City Council members, Bryan Byrd and Ann Zadeh.

Price was first elected in 2011 and is Fort Worth's longest-serving mayor. Her city was shaken in 2019 by the police shooting of Atatiana Jefferson, a Black woman killed when an officer fired a gunshot through a window of her mother's home. The white officer, Aaron Dean, resigned and awaits trial on a murder charge.