Clinton boyhood home to open for tours

HOT SPRINGS -- The public will soon be able to tour the inside of former President Bill Clinton's boyhood home on Park Avenue for the first time after its recent purchase by a local Realtor.

Chris Rix, a Realtor who is restoring and revitalizing several historic properties around town, bought the house at 1011 Park Ave. in Hot Springs about a month ago. He said he has been looking at buying and saving the property for about a year.

"Driving by this house every day and seeing it just sit here, die a little bit more every day, and see people down street-level, stopping to take a quick picture, worried they were going to get arrested or something, was really bizarre to me," Rix said.

It was once the home of a future president, and Rix said it has more recently been occupied by homeless people and had begun to deteriorate.

"To live through the Clinton administration, I'm glad to be able to grab this house and do a proper hat nod to the Clintons," Rix said.

"We have tourists that come every day for this, and I'm glad to be able to get it opened, stabilized and not a derelict property, and give it the respect it deserves," he said. "I think it's been vacant for maybe even up to three years."

Rix said water damage and mold have occurred over the years, so he will likely not try to restore the building to its original appearance.

Standing on the second floor of the house, Rix pointed to some of the wallpaper and noted he didn't know if it and the wallboard date to when the Clintons lived there. But because of the water damage, it would have to go.

"This era, and possibly the paper, may have been when Clinton was here; I don't know that," Rix said. "But nonetheless, since there's been so much water intrusion ... you get into mold issues, so what I'm going to do is delete any health hazards."

He said the "porous material that could potentially have mold or anything, that will just go away."

As for Rix's plans for the building, he said he wants to open it up for tourism, but it will be different from the President William Jefferson Clinton Birthplace Home National Historic Site in Hope.

The Hope site is a "very specific. Come tour the house, and it's great, but I feel like in the community-betterment avenue that I'm trying to do -- while, yes, this is the boyhood home, maybe it's appropriate to stage one room," Rix said.

"This is a very large space; there could be different activities, different group meetings," he said, such as Alcoholics Anonymous.

"I want to use this space as a true community space to really boost the community," he said.

Rix said he is hopeful he will be able to work with the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, noting, "To me, that's kind of just a no-brainer to get some of the memorabilia."

The building will take a few months to get ready for opening, he said, since this is not a restoration, but a stabilization.

In addition to out-of-town tourists, he said, he is looking forward to opening the building up to field trips.

"Children can come to the door, they can have a bag lunch here on the property," he said.

Rix said he would love to be able to give Bill and Hillary Clinton a tour of the house.

"I would be so happy to have the Clintons here," he said.