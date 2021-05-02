Club news: Master Gardeners sell plants

Civil War

The Civil War Roundtable of Fort Smith will meet at 7 p.m. May 3 at the American Legion Post, 4901 Midland Road, across the street from Kay Rogers Park fairgrounds. Presentations will include "Vicksburg: The Gibraltar of the Mississippi."

Information: Email thenard7@gmail.com.

Roundtable

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. May 6 at the Bella Vista Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way at the intersection of U.S. 71 and Kingsland Road.

The program will be presented by Dale Phillips, who will speak about the "Battles of Baton Rouge and Port Hudson." Phillips enjoyed a career with the National Park Service before retiring to Bella Vista. He is an authority on the Civil War in the Mississippi River Valley.

Information: email cnpribb@yahoo.com.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at noon May 6 via Zoom. The program will be given by Dr. Dan Paul, pulmonologist at Mercy NWA, on "Dangers of Vaping."

Email the club for a link to the meeting.

Information: Email fvillerotary@gmail.com.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. May 8 via Zoom. Guild members will receive an invitation to join the meeting with appropriate codes. Nonmembers who are interested in joining the guild or participating in the meeting should send an email request.

The program will include an interactive discussion of dye techniques for various fibers used in weaving.

Information: email nwahandweaversguild@gmail.com.

Christian Women

The Christian Women's Connection will meet at 9 a.m. May 12 at New Life Church, 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista.

The speaker will be Annelise Stoker. The title of her presentation will be "Journey From Citizen of South Africa to USA to Heaven." The feature will be Laurie Anderson with "Big Heart Bread."

This brunch is held the second Wednesday of each month at New Life Church. At this time, reservations are required, and masks are required. The brunch is $10 and catered by Papa Mike's.

The program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries which is an international organization.

Information: (479) 876-5422 or email djlong45@cox.net.

Master Gardeners

Benton County Master Gardeners will hold their eighth annual Lawn and Garden Expo from noon to 6 p.m. May 14 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15 at First United Methodist Church, 201 N.W. Second St. in Bentonville. Admission is free.

Plants for sale will include native plants, perennials, herbs, annuals, vegetables and trees. Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions and help with purchases. The public is welcome, and all are asked to wear facial coverings and to practice social distancing.

Proceeds from the sale are used for scholarships for local students, as well as local community and garden projects.

Information: (479) 295-0771 or email Aeanderson256@gmail.com.