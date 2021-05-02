FYI: Mural Unveiling, 'At the Wedding,' Mother's Day Concert

May 2 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Chamber Music on the Mountain Festival -- Preview Concert, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. faylib.org.

"At the Wedding" -- A new love story by Bryna Turner, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m Saturday-Sunday through June 13, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $51-$70. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Alaska's Fiddling Poet -- With Ken Waldman, 4:30 p.m., Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow, 515 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. Free; donations accepted. 253-7444 or writerscolony.org.

May 3 (Monday)

Crafting With Ms. Mayra -- 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour -- Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Catch 'Em All At The Library -- For those who love Pokemon, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Yoga and Art -- With Yoga Story, 6 p.m. on the Frank Lloyd Wright House Lawn, Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga @ FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Vimeo. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night -- "Brain on Fire" by Susannah Cahalan, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

May 4 (Tuesday)

Crafternoon -- With Kathryn Hunter and Dawn Black, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Colorin, Colorado -- Spanish/English story time, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

American Wetlands Series -- Wetlands As Community Assets with Eric Fuselier, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

May 5 (Wednesday)

Toddler Story Time -- With Miss Caitlyn, 11 a.m., Springdale Public Libtary via Facebook. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour -- Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Young at Heart Adult Book Club -- "The Islands at the End of the World" by Austin Aslan, noon & 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books and Brews -- "Poet X" by Elizabeth Acevedo, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

CB Sketchbook Club -- Abstraction in Representation with Justin Bryant, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

May 6 (Thursday)

Mother's May Market -- Where families can gather, explore and create handmade crafty gifts like egg carton flowers, fingerprint magnets, popsicle stick photo frames and more, 1-6 p.m., Walmart Supercenter on Mall Avenue in Fayetteville. Free.

May 7 (Friday)

Virtual Architecture Tour -- 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via YouTube. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mother's May Market -- Where families can gather, explore and create handmade crafty gifts like egg carton flowers, fingerprint magnets, popsicle stick photo frames and more, 1-6 p.m., Walmart Supercenter on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville. Free.

Harry Potter Trivia -- 6:30p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

May 8 (Saturday)

Family Workshop -- Fantastic Ferns, 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10 per family. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Hear Our Voices -- With the Jones Benally Family, 11 a.m., Museum of Native American History via Zoom & Facebook Live. Free. monah.us.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mother's May Market -- Where families can gather, explore and create handmade crafty gifts like egg carton flowers, fingerprint magnets, popsicle stick photo frames and more, 1-6 p.m., Walmart Supercenter on Walnut Streey in Rogers. Free.

Mural Unveiling -- Trail of Tears by artist Johnnie Diacon (Muscogee Creek), 3 p.m., Museum of Native American History via Facebook Live. Free. monah.us.

May 9 (Sunday)

Mother's Day Concert -- With Native American flutist John Two-Hawks, 2 p.m., via Facebook Live. Free. johntwohawks.com.

On Show

"Companion Species" -- Inspired by a recent Crystal Bridges acquisition, "Companion Species (Speech Bubble)" by Marie Watt (Seneca), through May 24, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.

"Crafting America" -- Featuring more than 100 works in ceramics, fiber, wood, metal, glass, and more unexpected materials, through May 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.

"A Better Bird" -- A photo exhibit on the history of the poultry industry in Northwest Arkansas, through June 12, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Creativity Cubed" -- What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

"Light of Freedom" -- A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty's iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

